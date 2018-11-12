UMO to celebrate season with Christmas by Candlelight services

UMO to host Christmas by Candlelight services on Dec. 1. -

MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive (UMO) will host three Christmas by Candlelight services. The services will be held on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 1 at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mount Olive located at 300 North Chestnut Street

“Christmas by Candlelight is a gift that the University offers to the community as a means of giving back,” said Campus Chaplain Carla Williamson. “Many families have added this event as a tradition to begin their Christmas season. It is a great way to celebrate the Advent season.”

Guests will enjoy a Christ-centered service patterned after the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, a traditional English service that began in Cambridge in 1918. The service will include Scripture lessons tracing salvation history, and each reading will be followed by a carol. Music will be provided by the UMO Music Department and other local choirs.

The event is free, but tickets are required. To get advance tickets or for more information, contact Melba Ingram at 919- 299-4582 or at [email protected]