‘Wildcat Wonderland’ coming to Hobbton

NEWTON GROVE — Supporters of education and athletics at Hobbton High School are giving shoppers a chance to find special gifts to put under the Christmas tree.

Wildcat Wonderland is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the school, 12201 Hobbton Hwy., Newton Grove. The first-ever indoor vendor event for the HHS Athletic Boosters and Parent Teacher Organization will feature more than 30 participants selling a variety of items. Admission is $5 and the first 150 shoppers will receive a free Wildcat Reusable Shopping Bag. Amanda Bradshaw, member and organizer is looking forward to the event.

“We’ll have a broad spectrum of different items,” Bradshaw said. “You can basically do your Christmas shopping at this event.”

Some of the vendors scheduled to visit the school are Mary & Martha, A Boutique Outlet, Sharpe & Davis, Stylish Owl Boutique, Just Two Sisters, So Southern, Avenue Gourmet Pecans, Pink Paper Dreams, The Roan Heart, Plain Jane, and A Wish and a Song presented by Stacie Green, a colored pencil artist. Leinwand’s of Elizabethtown, a business that sells a variety of popular name brand fashions, is the largest participant.

“They have a lot of stuff parents will be buying for their kids,” Bradshaw said.

PTO members will be selling flavored coffee and hot chocolate on both days. Food trucks from The Little Chef, Cook’s Snack Shack and Forrest Daniel’s Concessions will be available Saturday. Organizers are encouraging everyone to come have lunch.

Proceeds from Wildcat Wonderland will go toward athletics and other technology needs. The PTO is working to buy several laptops to help teachers in the classrooms.

“We raise money to help support all of the athletes, from uniforms to equipment needed,” Bradshaw said. “There’s also letters and pins that they earn through the years. The PTO helps support the school in itself.”

Bradshaw expressed Wildcat Wonderland is another example of how special the holiday season is for many people. She’s hopes to have a good turnout of people supporting small businesses.

“Christmas is my favorite time of the year and that’s why I wanted to do something like this,” Bradshaw said. “I enjoy going to these vendors and I love the atmosphere. I love seeing things that are homemade or put a lot of thought into. Plus, I like to see people mingling.”

