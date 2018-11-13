Clinton to try for 2nd All-America

Clinton earned the All-America City distinction more than a decade ago and, after a series of discussion among some key stakeholder across the city, the local All-America delegation wants to give it another try.

Jeff Shipp, chairman for the Clinton All-America City Committee, spoke to the Clinton City Council last week, updating them on the intention to seek the All-America City Award in 2019. The city won the award in 2007.

Mayor Lew Starling and the Council gave their blessing to move forward.

“We have been meeting diligently throughout the fall to discuss the possibility of presenting ourselves as a candidate for the All-America City Award for 2019,” said Shipp. “Our committee has met numerous times about sharing our story of the special place we call home to this National Civic League.”

For 70 years, since 1949, the National Civic League has recognized and celebrated the best in American civic innovation with the All-America City Award. The award, bestowed yearly on 10 communities across the United States, recognizes the work of communities in using inclusive civic engagement and collaboration to address critical issues and create stronger connections among residents, businesses and nonprofit and government leaders.

The 2019 All-America City Award is focused specifically on celebrating examples of civic engagement practices that advance health equity in local communities. The theme is “Creating Healthy Communities Through Inclusive Civic Engagement.”

In recent weeks, Shipp said the committee met with city staff, the police department and recreation officials, school officials, business and industry representatives, local citizens and representatives from nonprofit organizations across the community. Shipp called them “listening sessions,” where committee members let various representatives tell their success stories and detail challenges faced and overcome.

“There is a sense of pride and stories of success in all these listening sessions that we’ve had with citizens throughout Clinton,” Shipp said. “We think unanimously as a committee that Clinton should be a 2019 All-America City recipient. I ask for your support and, most of all, your enthusiasm, to submit a letter of intent to the National Civic League to apply for the 2019 All-America City Award.”

Applications are due in March, with award presentations to take place in June in Denver, Colo.

“I’ll be honest with you — there was some hesitation from members throughout the fall when we met. Did we have a winning presentation?” Shipp conceded. “After listening to great presentations from our community, we all we’re unanimous that we’ve got to tell this story, and 2019 is the year.”

After winning the award in 2007, subsequent attempts by the city were did not net another award, but city officials and others lauded the process in highlighting the best Clinton had to offer. The last bid, in the midst of a down economy, was bolstered in part by Starling’s salary, something the mayor said he would provide again should Clinton make it that far.

“We whole-heartedly support it and we look forward to it,” said Starling. “If we’re successful, I’ll give up my (mayoral) salary for the year ($10,000) to fly the group out there.”

Mayor Pro-Tem Marcus Becton, on the committee that took home the prize in 2007, expressed his confidence in the 2019 bid. He said he saw similar energy in the current All-America City contingent.

“I see that excitement now,” said Becton. “I think it will be good and I think we have a good chance.”

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_AAC-logo.jpg

City, 2007 award winner, readies for another shot

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

