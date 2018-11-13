County pays tribute to veterans

Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Roseboro native Col. Deborah B. Gray, retired from the U.S. Army, was the guest speaker during the 20th annual Veterans Day celebration. - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Col. Deborah B. Gray places a Vietnam Veterans Commemoration pin on David Alexander, former mayor of Roseboro and Vietnam veteran. - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Worth and Linda Stephens sing ‘The National Anthem.’ - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent A member of local VFW Post No. 7547 posts the American Flag during the celebration. - - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Alvin Herring Jr. salutes the American Flag during the Veterans Day Celebration. - -

It was truly a day for the veterans of Sampson County, as many gathered to honor and thank those who served and continue to serve by paying tribute for the many sacrifices through their service to country.

The 20th annual Veterans Day Celebration was held Sunday at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, sponsored by Sampson County, the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, the Expo Center and the Sampson County Office of Veterans Service and the county’s Veterans Council.

Cliff Ireland, a veteran himself and narrator for the program, said the Veterans Day holiday one way to honor sacrifices made for this country and “to honor all of those who found so gallantly to protect freedoms we have today, as well as those who currently serve in our Armed Forces.”

Clark Wooten, chairman of the Sampson County Commissioners and Chuck Spell, president of the Chamber of Commerce, each offered remarks at the top of the program and musical entertainment was provided by Dwight Williams Jr. and Patricia Williams Warren who offered a patriotic medley; and Worth and Linda Stephens, who sang “The National Anthem” and “God Bless the USA,” each as patriotic scenes from across the country showed on the big screen behind them.

Two simple words seemed to be a part of the theme from each of the speakers, as Wooten, Spell and Ireland all offered a “thank you” to the many men and women sitting among the audience.

“Sitting among us are heroes,” Ireland shared. “These are the men and women who fought for our freedoms.”

As Ireland narrated the program, he shared many thoughts on the men and women who stood on enemy lines, some with weapons in their faces, to the pass the torch of freedom to their children.

“You are the ones that keep us free,” Ireland said about the men and women in service.

James Britt, chaplain with the Sampson County Veterans Council, offered a prayer for the veterans and Dalton Cantrell and Evan Hope, both of Boy Scouts Troop 71, lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The colors were posted by VFW Post No. 7547 Color Guard.

Col. Deborah B. Gray, U.S. Army retired, a native of Roseboro, provided the keynote address, as she shared her passion for the Vietnam Veterans Commemoration — an effort to honor the millions of Vietnam veterans still alive today.

“It’s time for the country to come together and do what should have been done years ago,” Gray said.

Gray, who served 30 years in the Army, pointed out that all veterans matter, and each year Veterans Day is celebrated as a way to honor the many men and women who have made sacrifices for the freedoms Americans have.

The annual celebration is part of the nation’s way to pray tribute to the men and women who have served the country. The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 marked the end of major hostilities of World War I. The United States previously observed Armistice Day, commemorating the armistice with Germany, and the U.S. holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

Roseboro native Col. Deborah B. Gray, retired from the U.S. Army, was the guest speaker during the 20th annual Veterans Day celebration. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Vet1.jpg Roseboro native Col. Deborah B. Gray, retired from the U.S. Army, was the guest speaker during the 20th annual Veterans Day celebration. Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Col. Deborah B. Gray places a Vietnam Veterans Commemoration pin on David Alexander, former mayor of Roseboro and Vietnam veteran. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Vet2.jpg Col. Deborah B. Gray places a Vietnam Veterans Commemoration pin on David Alexander, former mayor of Roseboro and Vietnam veteran. Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Worth and Linda Stephens sing ‘The National Anthem.’ https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Vet3.jpg Worth and Linda Stephens sing ‘The National Anthem.’ Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent A member of local VFW Post No. 7547 posts the American Flag during the celebration. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Vet-5.jpg A member of local VFW Post No. 7547 posts the American Flag during the celebration. Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Alvin Herring Jr. salutes the American Flag during the Veterans Day Celebration. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Vet-4.jpg Alvin Herring Jr. salutes the American Flag during the Veterans Day Celebration. Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.