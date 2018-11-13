Honoring an American hero

Lt. Commander R. Geddie Herring was honored during a highway dedication ceremony Saturday in Roseboro. - As VFW Post No. 7547 posts the colors, the audience stood in attention, saluting the American Flag. - Lt. Commander R. Geddie Herring’s children show off the plaque that honors their father. - The plaque to be erected on N.C. 24, designating the portion of the highway dedicated to Lt. Commander R. Geddie Herring. - - VFW Post No. 7547 bring in the American Flag at the beginning of the ceremony. - - Roseboro mayor Alice Butler gives a welcome to the many who attended the ceremony. - - Geddie Herring II, grandson of Lt. Commander R. Geddie Herring, reads the Congressional Medal of Honor Citation his grandfather received from service in World War II. - -

ROSEBORO — Rufus Geddie Herring was known by many as an American hero, and the town of Roseboro and the North Carolina Department of Transportation honored that heroism Saturday, dedicating a section of highway in his memory.

A native of Roseboro, Herring served as a lieutenant commander during World War II. He was awarded the prestigious Medal of Honor and the Order of Long Leaf Pine for his heroic efforts during the war. Having served as mayor of the town from 1947-1950, current mayor Alice Butler said it was an honor to recognize the life and service of such a dedicated man.

“Today, we honor a true American hero,” Butler said Saturday as she welcomed a room full at the North Carolina National Guard Armory in Roseboro. “We are not here to celebrate the naming of a highway, rather we are here to honor a man.”

Ann Knowles, director of Veteran Services for Sampson County, said she first met Herring shortly after she began working for the Veterans Service Office. Much like the words Butler shared about Herring’s heroism, Knowles said whenever she asked Herring about his Medal of Honor, he would always reply, “this is for those who did not come back. I did nothing more than any of them would have done if they had been in my shoes.”

Frank Butler, family friend, explained that the word hero is often misused, but when used to describe Herring, it was the perfect synonym.

“Hero is a term that is often misused or overused,” Frank Butler explained. “I knew Mr. Geddie and he was a true American hero.”

For all those who spoke of Herring during Saturday’s celebration, each and everyone shared that the World War II veteran could be best remembered for his dedicated service to his country and the American people.

“He lived a life of service,” Frank Butler shared.

Knowles, who admittedly said Herring was always thankful for the work of the Veterans Office, said that Herring did not serve his country for the honor and glory that had been bestowed upon him, but rather because it was his duty to protect America and its people.

“I remember trying to get Mr. Geddie to allow me to file a compensation claim for all the injuries he received in service and his words to me were, ‘Little girl, there are far more people in need of VA benefits than I. They deserve it more than me,’” Knowles said. “It took me many months to convince him that he was not taking anything from any other veteran.”

While many that knew Herring would call him a hero, and that honor was only fitting of a man who was awarded not only the Medal of Honor, but a Purple Heart for injuries he sustained during battle, the veteran would never have described himself using the word.

“Mr. Geddie never saw himself as a hero,” Frank Butler said. “He always said he was just a soldier who did what he needed to do at the time.”

The section of highway that has been dedicated to Herring is on the N.C. 24 Bypass between Dowdy Road and N.C. 24 near Little Coharie Creek in Roseboro.

“I am so excited about the dedication of this portion of Hwy .24 outside of Roseboro,” Knowles said. “I will sit a little straighter when I go past the marker because of knowing Mr. Geddie Herring. He was a veteran’s veteran and loved this country, county and the town of Roseboro. We will all remember his courage and dedication to the men aboard his ship to bring them home safely to their family and to deliver those that perished to their family.”

Lt. Commander R. Geddie Herring was honored during a highway dedication ceremony Saturday in Roseboro. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Geddie1.jpg Lt. Commander R. Geddie Herring was honored during a highway dedication ceremony Saturday in Roseboro. As VFW Post No. 7547 posts the colors, the audience stood in attention, saluting the American Flag. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Geddie2.jpg As VFW Post No. 7547 posts the colors, the audience stood in attention, saluting the American Flag. Lt. Commander R. Geddie Herring’s children show off the plaque that honors their father. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Geddie4.jpg Lt. Commander R. Geddie Herring’s children show off the plaque that honors their father. The plaque to be erected on N.C. 24, designating the portion of the highway dedicated to Lt. Commander R. Geddie Herring. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Geddie5.jpg The plaque to be erected on N.C. 24, designating the portion of the highway dedicated to Lt. Commander R. Geddie Herring. VFW Post No. 7547 bring in the American Flag at the beginning of the ceremony. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Geddie6.jpg VFW Post No. 7547 bring in the American Flag at the beginning of the ceremony. Roseboro mayor Alice Butler gives a welcome to the many who attended the ceremony. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Geddie-3.jpg Roseboro mayor Alice Butler gives a welcome to the many who attended the ceremony. Geddie Herring II, grandson of Lt. Commander R. Geddie Herring, reads the Congressional Medal of Honor Citation his grandfather received from service in World War II. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Geddie-7.jpg Geddie Herring II, grandson of Lt. Commander R. Geddie Herring, reads the Congressional Medal of Honor Citation his grandfather received from service in World War II.

Portion of N.C. 24 dedicated to Roseboro native

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.