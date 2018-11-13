Grant provides students with artistic opportunity

The Hobbton High School Art Club was able to visit Durham with funds provided through the Simple Gifts Grant. -

First stop: Durham’s Art Council. Today the art club of Hobbton High had a great opportunity to discover what was hidden beneath the canvases and photographs created by those who found inspiration all throughout Durham’s streets.

From photographs to murals, Durham’s Arts Council had much to offer, and even had an artist on site to speak with us. To my amazement, art truly gives many, including myself, a new perspective to the art created by others. The civil rights mural left many awestruck, being created by over 100 artists and 60 student volunteers as a way to show people how we will never go back to how things once were.

“We must remember and continue to tell,” was written across the mural, and clearly their stories are continuing to be told. Afterwards, we made our way downtown to grab something to eat. The cozy shop we stopped at even had a little gift shop we could look through, which of course was followed by many laughs as we winded through the store with our friends. Everybody was served with their meals and settled down outside to eat. It was as if we were just a bunch of friends hanging out on a Wednesday, we were trusted to behave, and so we did.

Everybody hung out together, laughing together and playing games until we left for the next museum. It was amazing how much of a family everybody was with one another, sharing their snacks and stories. Next we went to the Nasher museum of art at Duke University, where we were split into groups of two, each given a tour of the three art subsections. From abstract art to sculptures, we were captivated by how truly amazing the art was.

Everybody was interactive and participated with sharing what they thought the artist was trying to get across to today’s generation. So many points of views were shared, and I learned that there is depth in every meaning of a painting. Every section was breathtaking, and as sure an I am that we could’ve been there all day, it was time to take our leave. Everybody piled back onto the bus with their belongings and settled down.

You would think the hour long trip should’ve been boring, but it actually turned out to be fun. We took a shortstop where every gathered around and filled up on McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, and some snacks from a gas station. Everybody, clearly happy to have some food, gathered back on the bus more lively than ever. On the way home, I realized how lucky I was to have participated in the activities, as it was a once in a lifetime experience, and one that I am glad to share with you all.

Jose’s story

We began our trip like all of our art trips start, anticipation for the bus to arrive. We all talked about random things like what the place would look like what we would see and a lot pf other things. Soon the bus arrived and we began our long trip to Durham. The moment we got there it was like a whole different place outside of North Carolina (at least where we’re from) it felt like a small bit of a bigger city.

After we made it to Durham our first stop was the arts council and the beautiful civil rights mural on the building next to it. While we were there we met Karen Healy the photographer behind a exhibit in the building called a Palette of Rust and Dreams. She talked about how she was inspired by her love of trains and the story’s of others and their travel’s. After looking at all the other pieces in the building we went outside to see the civil rights mural and we learned that almost every person portrayed were in Durham at the time and helped bring integration to Durham. After the

Arts council we took long walk to where we would eat lunch and here we saw more of the city and its character, people in suits in a rush, people Riding bikes, an old man drinking a beer in like eleven in the morning. After our walk we made it to a small Indy spot called Parker and Otis where we ate and did our favorite thing at these trips, buying stuff! Almost all enjoyed our meals (Fresh gourmet sandwiches and specialty chips, it was different, but still good!) and soon we went back with souvenirs in hand and we left to our bus to our next stop. Finally was our last was the Nasher museum near duke university which was personally not the funnest of the places we passed— as we were split in groups and made to sit and look at pieces instead of enjoying the art ourselves. Our “tour” consisted of single pieces from each of the exhibits.

Older pieces restored to their older glory and one Kenhinde Wiley that felt right at home with the older paintings as he mimics the realistic look of most paintings made by artist in the Renaissance. Our second part of our “tour” was the room for photography where we did the single thing I thought we didn’t have to do during a trip WORK! We had to do two or more problems on a sheet of paper of different photos in the exhibit and how it makes you feel and it honestly got us pretty peeved as we went on these trips to get away from working not do more work.

Finally we went to the new acquisitions, pieces that were acquired in the past 15 years and this was honestly this was the best of the exhibits as it was a mixing bowl of different pieces from many different backgrounds and many different styles. After getting through the tour we had a chance to pass by any other pieces we missed and here I feel our experience was dry as we didn’t get to take in all of the art that we saw due to the tour guides orders and the overall sense of being treated like a kid. Overall the Nasher was beautiful but we felt forced to enjoy pieces we were never really interested in. When we left I looked over the day overall enjoying everything I saw and experienced. When we came back to our school we all left talking about the trip and everything we bought and we all left with a smile.

By Rachel Robertin and Jose Burgos

These articles were written by two students who are members of the Hobbton High School Art Club and took a trip to the Durham Arts Council.

