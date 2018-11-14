UMO students recognized at National FFA Convention

Pictured, front row, are UMO FFA members Jackson Pickard, Samantha Crouch, Elizabeth Spence, Chloe Bolick, Madison Smith, Chris Hicks and Jonathan Kersh. Back row are Jason Respess, Alan Johnson, Amber Sessoms, Victoria Johnson, James Johnson and Luke Johnson. -

MOUNT OLIVE — Sixteen University of Mount Olive students recently attended the 91st Annual National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Ind. The trip was sponsored by the UMO Agriculture Department.

Of those UMO students attending the conference, 13 received their American FFA Degree. The FFA Degree is an honor that is given to less than 1 percent of FFA members across the nation. It is awarded to individuals who have excelled over the years in academic and professional areas.

Those receiving the American FFA Degree were: Christopher Hicks of Trenton; Tori Johnson of Benson; Jamison Sessoms of Roseboro; Madison Smith of Richlands; Chloe Bolick of Salisbury; Montgomery Kersh of Stedman; James Johnson of Selma; Luke Johnson of Statesville; Elizabeth Spence of Snow Hill; Samantha Crouch of Seven Springs; Alan Johnson of Mount Olive; Jason Respess of Plymouth; and Jackson Pickard of Supply.

Brittany Daniel of Barco; Erica Willing of East New Market, Md.; and Sarah Swain of Morehead City also attended the convention.

UMO students judged and scored the National Farm Business Management Career Development Event. They represented the University at the NC Brunch where UMO Collegiate FFA President James Johnson welcomed over 200 NC FFA members in attendance and spoke about UMO’s successful Agriculture Department.

“Our ag student numbers are over two hundred, and we look forward to continuing to grow in the future,” Johnson said. “I am inviting you to come and visit the University and learn more about what we are doing.”

The National FFA Organization provides premiere leadership, personal growth, and career success training through agricultural education to its 653,359 members in grades 7-12. There are 8,568 local FFA chapters throughout the US, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

