HHS graduates from ’60s rejoin national study

After many years of service to his country inside the cockpit of helicopters, Roy Daw is now enjoying the beautiful scenery of Eagle River, Alaska.

The first years of the veteran’s life was spent in Sampson County, with several at Hobbton High School. In the middle of reading, writing and arithmetic, the young teenager was asked to participate in a study with more than 400 other students for two days back in the 1961. Daw and other students was involved in a landmark study titled “Project Talent.” It included more than 400,000 teenagers from across the United States. Now, the National Institutes of Health is continuing the work with follow-up studies for Alzheimer’s research.

“It’s interested that someone is coming back more than 50 years later and asking about those things,” Daw said with a slight chuckle. “I haven’t had any deep dark secrets or imprisonments.”

The students answered thousands of questions with different categories involving personal questions, life at home, academics, and mechanical reasoning. The study was originally developed by American Institute for Research and funded by the United States Office of Education.

“I don’t consider different than a lot of other people that joined the military and traveled around a lot,” Daw said.

Daw graduated from Hobbton High in 1961 and joined the U.S. Army a few weeks later. He served a total of 22 years. Daw grew up on a farm outside Faison, which influenced him to sign up.

“We used to have the crop dusters come over and spray and dust the crops for worms and bugs,” Daw said. “I was just so drawn to watching those airplanes come and spray and dust the crops. I told my Dad that when I finish high school, that’s what I’m going to do.”

After taking a trip to the courthouse, his plans was to join the Air Force, but he met an Army recruiter instead.

“He informed me that I couldn’t fly in the Air Force because I didn’t have a college degree,” Daw said. “He said you can come fly for the Army and that’s what I did.”

During the first few years, he was an airplane mechanic before going to flight school. He spent one tour in Vietnam War as an mechanic and observer for different missions. He returned to America and went to flight school, before heading back to continue his service in the war as an helicopter pilot for two more tours.

After retirement, he continued to soar the sky as an helicopter pilot for involving the Trans-Alaska Pipeline system before working for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as an aviation accident investigator. He assisted the Federal Aviation Administration with an helicopter division, before heading back to the NTSB. After getting in a serious boating accident, he retired because of injuries. He was offered a desk job in Washington, D.C., but he chose to stay in Alaska.

“You tend to fall in love in the mountains,” Daw said.

Now, the retiree is one of many of his peers helping the research institutes learn more about dementia or memory loss when it comes to aging.

“I thought at the time, that I might be able to help somebody out in whatever the project is and I still feel that way,” he said. “Maybe my situation may help other.”

Susan Lapham, an investigator and director for Project Talent, is leading the study which includes 10 percent of the original participants. From that group, they would like to speak with 40 people who joined the study at Hobbton High School. The new dementia-based study includes about 25,000. For about a decade, the institute reached out to people for responses.

“We asked them what are the things on their mind as they age,” Lapham said. “Dementia was one of the things that kept coming up over and over again.”

After talks with people from the National Institute on Aging, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, funded was later provided for a dementia study. It includes information collected in 1960 of the same individuals. Researchers will look at early-life predictors of who may be at risk for developing dementia or factors that influence it.

“We’ve been able to find 96 percent of our original participants, which is huge,” Lapham said. “Of those 96, there’s about right now, a 27 percent mortality rate. Of those who are still living, we’re getting between a 75 and 80 percent response rate on our surveys. We’re very pleased with the response that we’ve been getting for additional participation in our studies.”

Lapham said the original study in 1960 included questions related to socioeconomic status. At a young age, researchers believe it’s hard to ask them something about social standings. Questions about their personal lives were asked instead. One of the examples was an inquiry about drapes or curtains.

“That’s a question that was really interesting,” Lapham said. “When we were attending high school reunions in 2010 through 2013, one woman came up to me and asked and asked ‘why did you ask me that question about what kind of drapes I have in my house?’”

Some people remembered specific questions while others just remember being in a big auditorium taking the test with all of their classmates,” Lapham said.

Through the study, Lapham and other researchers would like to find out ways to combat dementia or to find ways to exercise the brain more in schools to prevent it. There will be a special focus on memory and cognitive health in an effort to develop evidence-based policies to combat the looming Alzheimer’s crisis. The National Institute on Aging reports that by 2050, the number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease will more than triple, reaching 16 million. The cost of caring for sufferers will exceed $1 trillion annually.

The study also involves individuals from racial or ethnic minority groups. Researchers would like to understand the health disparities that exist between minority and non-minority groups and to examine the long-term effects of attending racially segregated versus integrated schools. Many of the 1,353 schools who participated across the country were segregated when the study took place.

“It reflects the population of that time,” Lapham said. “But it’s very valuable to have that information to test rather or not if there were school effects on later-life health. One of the things we’re interested in is learning whether there’s racial and ethnic differences in dementia outcomes because of the school environments that they went to in the 1960s.”

Participants from the HHS classes of 1960-1963 are being encouraged complete the survey and share their experiences with researchers. For more information, visit www.projecttalent.org or send an email to [email protected]

'Project Talent' to assist with Alzheimer's research