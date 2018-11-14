‘Fill the Boot’ kicks off

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Clinton firefighter Hagan Thornton collects the first dollar for the local ‘Fill the Boot’ effort from Arian Mooring and his grandmother Lisa. Firefighters will be collecting around Clinton from Wednesday through Friday. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Shown at Monday’s announcement of ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign in Clinton are, from right, Josh Coombs, Hagan Thornton, Fire Chief Stephen Lovette, Lisa Mooring and grandson Arian, who has attended the Muscular Dystrophy Association Summer Camp. -

This week, Clinton firefighters will be stationed around town urging residents to “fill the boot” to help those who need it.

A kick-off event for the annual “Fill the Boot” fundraising campaign was hosted Monday at the fire station, announcing the three-day effort to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), helping individuals and the families who love them.

The event will extend from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Wednesday, Nov. 14, and running through Friday, Nov. 16.

Firefighters will be collecting in the area of Sunset Avenue at the Walmart intersection, as well as the intersection of College Street and Southeast Boulevard, Clinton. Donations will aid research to accelerate treatments and cures, as well as empower children and adults from day one.

“The Clinton Fire Department is continuing a more than 60-year tradition through the Clinton Fill the Boot, with the shared goal to free kids and adults from Sampson County from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life,” said Clinton Fire Chief Stephen Lovette.

In 2014, the chief said, the department was able to raise more than $12,000 with the help of generous citizens in this community.

“And we know that this year will be even bigger,” said Lovette. “With the dollars that fill up boots this year, MDA will be able to help save and improve the lives of families right here in Clinton by providing them with life-enhancing resources and support.”

Funds raised through 2018 Clinton Fill the Boot events help MDA’s efforts to fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and MDA Care Centers. Funds also help send more than 12 children from Sampson to what MDA officials call “a life-changing experience in an environment without barriers” at MDA Summer Camp at Victory Junction — all at no cost to their families.

Other funds also go toward assisting with the acquisition of medical equipment like braces and wheelchairs, as well as supporting cutting-edge research around the world.

“We’ll be out there each day, through Friday, because it is important to me and other firefighters at this department to help raise funds for MDA’s Summer Camp program,” the Clinton firefighter Hagan Thornton remarked. “If you ask the kids about their favorite thing that MDA does, they’ll tell you it is MDA Summer Camp.”

For thousands of children affected by muscular dystrophy and related diseases, MDA’s week of barrier-free fun allows them to gain confidence and independence. The assistance from departments like Clinton — and the community who generously donates — is crucial, said Melissa Sinclair, executive director for the Eastern Carolinas MDA.

“The members of the Clinton Fire Department display an unwavering support for MDA as they raise critical funds to help our families get the strength and resources they need,” said Sinclair. “We are so proud to kick off the 2018 Fill the Boot campaign with these first-responders who mirror the strength and nobility of MDA families who strive to live unlimited every day.”

Learn how to fund cures, find care and champion the cause of the Muscular Dystrophy Association at mda.org.

Firefighters collecting through Friday to aid MDA

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

