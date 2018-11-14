Sign-up available for Toys for Tots

Volunteers with Toys for Tots are working to help families during the holiday season.

For distribution of gifts, the organization’s branch for Sampson, Bladen, Duplin and Wayne counties scheduled sign-up dates for parents or guardians. Coordinator Carmen Jones is encouraging people to reach out, if they need assistance.

There’s several sign-up dates and locations throughout the area. In Garland on Saturday, Dec.1, volunteers will be available at Boney’s Tax Service, 11 East Front St., Garland. For more information regarding times, contact Sheila Smith and Veronica Thomas at 910-916-5593 or 910-385-5107.

In Roseboro, Revival Deliverance Center, Inc. will be available on Saturday, Nov. 24, at 101 E. Railroad St., Roseboro. Additional information is available by contacting Donna Monroe at 910-990-0967.

A Clinton sign-up site will be available on Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 4442 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton. For more information, contact Patricia Sutton and Joyful Joyce Jones at 901-305-5036.

For distribution purposes, two forms of identification is required for guardians to verify the children living with them.

Toys for Tots started in 1947 when the late Major Bill Hendricks and a group of Marines Reservists distributed more than 5,000 toys to needy children in Los Angeles. The idea was suggested by his wife, Diane Hendricks. Since then, more than 540 million toys have been donated to 251 million less fortunate children.

“We would like to thanks everyone who participated before with the donations coming in, Jones said. “We’ve had a lot of toy boxes collections that’s been set up around town. But we can always use more.”

Some of the listed needs are for infants, preteens, bicycles, games and dolls. Jones said those are the voids the run into during the year.

For additional information regarding the donation process, visit www.bit.ly/2yqJCke or contact Jones at [email protected]

