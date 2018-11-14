Candy Cane Lane returns

- File photo Gabriel Bowker, a first-grade student at Harrells Christian Academy, looks at his gingerbread house at last year’s Candy Cane Lane event. - File photo Shoppers visit Candy Cane Lane at Harrells Christian Academy. -

The Foundation Center at Harrells Christian Academy will once again become a winter wonderland as the 5th annual Candy Cane Lane Holiday Market brings the holiday extravaganza to life.

Featuring over 40 regional and national exhibitors carrying high end accessories, home decor, clothing and unique gift items, this event raises funds for HCA programs and mission while also providing a signature Christmas tradition and will be held Nov. 15-17, with the preview party Thursday from 6-9 p.m. General shopping days will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

In its fifth year, the annual HCA event, hosted by the PTO, raises funds for the school’s annual fund, which improves the curriculum at the school.

“Come see our Foundation Center transformed into a fabulous holiday market where over 40 carefully curated vendors offer gorgeous gifts of all kinds and Santa comes to play,” Eva Thornton, event organizer, said.

New and returning elements of this special event will include the Old Fashioned Christmas Cottage gingerbread house decorating contest, with all entries displayed at Candy Cane Lane. On Friday before the market opens, a special Preview Party offers a sneak peek at the market for a less-congested shopping experience. Attendees can also enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres from Matthew Register of Southern Smoke BBQ and live music by Chad Johnson and Friends.

According to Thornton, on Friday night and Saturday, general admission ticket holders can pass through the giant candy canes on the lawn of the HCA Foundation Center and spend as long as they like browsing and enjoying great shopping, great food, hourly vendor raffles, and more. On Saturday from 9 a.m. – noon, photographer CharlesAnna Williams of Clinton will be on hand for professional photos as children visit with Santa. At no charge, Williams will forward each child’s picture by email for reproduction as parents desire.

For months, PTO volunteers and school staff have worked to bring Candy Cane Lane to life again this year. Local businesses have generously sponsored the event in support of HCA’s mission for educational and spiritual excellence.

New to the vendor list this year, Cleerely Stated, which started as a simple blog, has now turned into a full-blown encouraging gift line. Over the years, Candy Cane Lane has attracted vendors from as far away as Alaska.

For more information about this holiday event, contact the school at 910-532-4575 or Thornton at [email protected] General admission to the event is required.

Holiday event scheduled for this weekend

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

