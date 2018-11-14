Clement Elementary recognizes honor students

Clement Elementary School has named the honor students for the first nine weeks.

Superintendent’s list

Third grade — Kyn’ya Howard and Aubrey Williams

Principal’s list

Third grade — Alexis Anderson, Alexandria Armwood, Naylor Barbour, Connor Brewington, Kaliyah Corbin, Ryleigh Dale, Kalaya Dawson, Ethan Holland, Hunter Horne, Connor Jackson, Madison Kerns, Braylon Knowles, Madison Lucas, Ezyriah Melvin, Ashleigh Mercer, Javion Phillips, Kayla Rodriguez Dominguez, Caleb Vinson, Wade Ward, Jocelyn Williams and Xavier Williams

Fourth grade — Caleb Faircloth, Chase Jackson, Kash Jackson, Henry Montufar-Antunez, Macy Nunnery, Maggie Phillips, Vairon Rangel, Alana Underwood, Gracie Williams, Tanner Williams and Lucas Wilson

Fifth grade — Liliana Almonte Lopez, Jacob Anderson, Dalton Barefoot, Perla Canales, Mason Edge, Ashley Gaspar-Martinez, Sheyla Guitierrez Hernandez, Jacob Holland, Bridget Jenness, Dylan Knowles, Jacob Ratliff, Luis Resendiz-Garcia and Lindsey Royal

Honor roll

Third grade — Odalis Antonio-Vasquez, Dylan Ballington, Shawn Barefoot, Emanuel Canales, Alana Carey, Justin Christian, Tadarious Darden, Noah Davis, Eli Dawson, Graclyn Faircloth, Jocelyn Fuentes-Cruz, Aizmar Garcia-Luna, Alex Gonzalez, Jillian Heflin, Ashton Lambert, Valeria Rangel Castro, Olivia Sessoms, Aaron Tyndall, Mauricio Vasquez Garcia, Elvin Ventura-Cruz and Jovany Ventura-Gonzalez

Fourth grade — Lee Ballington, Grayson Barbour, Abbie Beasley, Harley Bellis, Carlee Booyer, Harmoney Brewington, Isabel Fincham, Kaled Garcia, Brandon Gillis, Candace Hairr, Nancy Jones, Shelby Matthews, Jerson Montoya, Aracely Morales, Alfredo Mosqueda, James Pena, Gabriel Pintor, Tucker Price, Peyton Purvis, Tiah’dea Sanchez, Laura Ward and John Williams

Fifth grade — Alexis Antonio-Ventura, Ebelin Antonio-Vasquez, Jennifer Antonio, Daylan Barefoot, Grace Bullard, Alicia Cruz, Argelia Cruz, Amy DeSantiago, Conchita Del Rio, Jeremiah Dipre, Bethany Hall, Brody Hall, Gracyn Hall, Morgan Howard, Juan Ibarra, Cale Jackson, Chase Johnson, Riley Kennedy, Johnathan Locklear, Sandra Lopez Mondragon, James McPhail, Dayanara Monroy-Molina, Daniel Mosqueda-Deciga, Emma Phillips, Carlos Robles-Francisco, Raymond Schroeder, Austin Schimmel, Christian Spell, Janet Stewart, Gustavo Ventura, Misael Ventura, Leah Walker and Steven Young