SGA recognizes college’s veterans

Veterans Day is a time to celebrate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country, as well as others who took the oath. This is no different at Sampson Community College, where the Student Government Association recognized faculty, staff members and students who have served in the military.

“I don’t know that saying thank you is enough,” said Amanda Raynor, Student Engagement Coordinator at SCC. “Any recognition or small token of appreciation that we can offer, we will certainly do that. We invited all veterans and those in attendance to enjoy a free breakfast on us today. It was great fellowship and I’m not sure that there is a better reason to do it.”

Veterans who are currently on the SCC faculty and staff were recognized individually. Sharon West, Perry Brigham and Dan Grubb were in the US Army. Edith Rogers and Darryl Grady served in the US Air Force. Fred Stamey was in the US Navy. Paul Ruggles served in the US Marines. Nathan McKee served in the NC Army National Guard. Bart Rice was in the US Coast Guard and Mark Brown was in the US Marine Reserves.

Guest speakers included two local veterans Dr. Steve Miller and LoWanda Davis. Miller spoke about what being a patriot means to him and Davis told her story of a small-town girl who travelled around the world with the military and made her way back home. Phoebe Miller, SGA President, Tyler Honeycutt, SGA Vice President and SCC President Dr. Bill Starling also spoke during the event.

Students recognized as veterans at the assembly were Charles Aman, Travis Wallace, Stephen Brown, Dean Butler, Benjamin Green, Traviors Harris, Elena Jenkins, Randall McLamb, Genevieve Merlos Pulley, Cory Page, Maria Peres, Samuel Starling, Daniel Tew and Telvin Vann. For more information about the event or about the Student Government Association at SCC, contact Raynor at [email protected] or at 910-900-4012.

Pictured, from left, are Dr. Steve Miller, LoWanda Davis, Phoebe Miller, Tyler Honeycutt and Dr. Bill Starling. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_SCCVets.jpg Pictured, from left, are Dr. Steve Miller, LoWanda Davis, Phoebe Miller, Tyler Honeycutt and Dr. Bill Starling.