Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Nov. 9 — Allan Bernard Young, 62, of 701-B Raleigh Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 25.
• Nov. 9 — Bret Matthew Burkett, 23, of 411 Jones Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 25.
• Nov. 9 — Corron Tyreek Parker, 19, of 305 Kenly Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 20.
• Nov. 10 — Joshua Lynn Morris, 27, of 1998 Peanut Road, Snow Hill, was charged with possession of a counterfeit instrument/currency and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Nov. 16.
• Nov. 10 — Kevin Glendale Ruffin, 32, of 219-C Morisey Blvd., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with asault on a female. No bond set; court date is Nov. 20.
• Nov. 10 — Daniel Lynn Darden, 33, of 2724 Wyre Branch Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 19.
• Nov. 11 — Jonathan Edward Carr, 31, of 178 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with resisting public officer, possession of stolen motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Nov. 16.
• Nov. 11 — Devin Clark, 21, of 2687 Shannon Road, Lumberton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 13.
• Nov. 11 — Georgette Lynn Sessoms, 22, of 3687 Shannon Road, Lumberton, was charged with shoplifitng. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 13.
• Nov. 12 — Juan Angel Murillo, 34, of 311 S. Lasalle St., Durham, was charged on warrants with interfering with emergency communication, assault on a female and domestic criminal trespass, as well as failure to appear on count of driving while impaired. No bond set; court date is Dec. 10.
• Nov. 12 — Bradley Keith Pope, 40, of 1217 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with misuse of 911. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 20.
Incidents/investigations
• Nov. 9 — Mario’s Auto Sales of Clinton was the victim in a break-in, with many items taken. A gass pressure washer, weedeater, shop vac, blower and other items were valued at $950.
• Nov. 9 — Allen Young of Clinton reported the theft of power and hand tools, valued at a total of $1,500.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.