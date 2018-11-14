SCC students share spirit of giving

Pictured are Courtney Eads, Delores Harper, Kierston Brady, Melissa Bass, Sarah Burgin and Gabriella Mandujano. Not pictured is Erick Garcia. -

Giving back to the community is the spirit of why Sampson Community College exists. That community not only includes the area we live in but has expanded to other countries as well.

“We are packing shoeboxes with gifts that are then shipped to families in need,” says Sarah Burgin, Psychology instructor and creator of SCC’s Psychology Club. “Students in our organization are afforded the opportunity to contribute in many ways to help other people. Whether it be in Sampson County, somewhere nearby or somewhere overseas, we have no limit on the things and people that we hope to make better by our efforts.”

The Psychology Club packed several boxes this week, doing its part for the cause. Operation Christmas Child welcomes anyone from children to seniors to volunteer packing shoebox gifts each year to bless children in need around the world. Parents often use the project to teach their kids about giving. Year-round volunteers support these efforts across the country.

Churches and groups of all sizes collect boxes from their communities. Some churches also serve as drop-off locations for shoeboxes the third week of November every year. Thousands of volunteers serve annually inspecting and preparing shoeboxes for international shipping. Every hour work stops for a few minutes to pray for the children who will receive the boxes.

For more than 40 years, Samaritan’s Purse has gone to the aid of the world’s poor, sick, and suffering to reach hurting people in countries around the world with food, medicine, and other assistance. For more information about the Psychology Club at SCC, contact Burgin at [email protected] or 910-900-4088.

Pictured are Courtney Eads, Delores Harper, Kierston Brady, Melissa Bass, Sarah Burgin and Gabriella Mandujano. Not pictured is Erick Garcia.