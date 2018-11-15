Sunset teacher wins contest

Sunset Avenue School teacher Darlene Bryant was awarded a $10,000 classroom makeover for winning the Crayola ‘Thank a Teacher’ contest. She will use the money to create a fun reading environment for her students. -

Walking into Darlene Bryant’s classroom at Sunset Avenue School, one immediately sees the passion in her eyes for teaching. That passion has been rewarded, as Bryant has been named a winner of Crayola’s “Thank A Teacher” contest.

Nominated by her daughter who submitted a handmade thank you note expressing the impact her mother has had on her life, Bryant will receive a $10,000 classroom makeover and a $1,000 gift card from Crayola.

“Reading has always been my passion even when I wasn’t in the education field,” Bryant said. “Therefore, it is only befitting that a portion of my award money be spent on books.”

When her daughters were young, Bryant began volunteering in the classrooms and fell in love with teaching. She returned to school and received her license to teach. Her teaching career began in Lenoir County with exceptional children in a self-contained classroom.

“I fell in love,” Bryant shared. “Working with children and knowing that I could make a difference meant the world to me. After a year and half working with special needs children, I became a fifth grade teacher. In my 12-year teaching career, I have mainly taught fifth grade with the exception of two years in middle school and a year with first grade in the New York City school system.”

As part of her classroom makeover, Bryant says she plans to allocate a portion of the money to a class library. Her desire is to instill the love of reading in her students.

“I want to introduce a diversity of fun, yet challenging books and novel sets into the classroom,” Bryant said. “I also want to utilize the money by adding as much creative and colorful activities within my instruction as well as into my students’ lives. I am very thankful that a company like Crayola had set up a contest with the sole purpose of giving back to students, educators and administrators.”

Bryant’s daughter, Asjah, was inspired by her mother’s passion and patience she demonstrates in the classroom and wanted to thank her mom and former teacher for the Crayola contest.

In addition to the classroom makeover and $1,000 gift card, the school will receive a one-year supply of Crayola products for the school, a $1,000 gift card and a free CreatEd seminar for the faculty. Asjah will receive a $1,000 scholarship for her entry.

Crayola announced the “Thank A Teacher” Contest earlier this summer which encouraged students of all ages to submit handmade thank-you notes for teachers for the chance to win $20,000 in prizes for their family, school and teacher.

“Crayola is proud to unveil the 10 winning thank-you notes including the one for Ms. Bryant,” a press release from Crayola read. “Each winner shared a unique, handwritten thank-you note that showed their appreciation for the special teacher in their life. The 10 winning thank-you notes rose to the top for their creativity, originality, inspiration and intelligibility.”

Crayola to award $10,000 for classroom makeover

