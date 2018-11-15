Butler staff earns honor

Butler Avenue Elementary was recognized for successfully implementing Module 1 in the North Carolina Positive Behavior Intervention Support Initiative for the 2017-2018 school year. The purpose of PBIS is to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and equity throughout the school while improving the social, emotional, and academic outcomes for all students. The school was awarded the PBIS Green Ribbon at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro Nov. 13 by the North Carolina Division of Integrated Academic and Behavior Systems. LaTreesha Cain Register, assistant principal and Valerie Fretwell, guidance counselor, accepted the award on the behalf of the school. -

Butler Avenue Elementary was recognized for successfully implementing Module 1 in the North Carolina Positive Behavior Intervention Support Initiative for the 2017-2018 school year. The purpose of PBIS is to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and equity throughout the school while improving the social, emotional, and academic outcomes for all students. The school was awarded the PBIS Green Ribbon at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro Nov. 13 by the North Carolina Division of Integrated Academic and Behavior Systems. LaTreesha Cain Register, assistant principal and Valerie Fretwell, guidance counselor, accepted the award on the behalf of the school.