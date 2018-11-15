Cast holds final rehearsals for Christmas musical

In about 15 days the curtains will part and you will be able to catch the first of six performances of “A Christmas Story, the Musical” at the Sampson Community Theater.

The cast is being directed by Dan Holland who has been the choir director at the First Methodist Church for 33 years. He has been fortunate to pick musically inclined individuals for the cast…if you don’t like musicals stay away from the theater for this show.

We want to thank Jim Matthews at Matthews Pharmacy and Gifts for sponsoring this delightful event.

Make your plans to see this funny show that will make you appreciate Christmas and the shopping season. Bring the whole family to this show as there is nothing in the show to cause concern.

2019 Season

February — Pocahontas, the Musical

March — Blithe Spirit

May — Sister Act

Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical

August — Memphis

October — The Savannah Sipping Club

December — A Christmas Carol

Theater camp — TBA

This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.

Upcoming shows

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week:

The beginning of wisdom is silence. The second step is listening.

Those truly linked don’t need correspondence. When they meet again after many years apart, their friendship is as true as ever.

Partnership means you couldn’t do it alone. Friendship means you didn’t have to.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_caldwell-2.jpg

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.