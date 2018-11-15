Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Nov. 14 — Jennifer Marie Ross, 33, of 36 Maple Grove Court, Apt. 102, Angier, was charged with breaking and entering, burglary and drug violations. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Nov. 16.
• Nov. 14 — Brenda Joe Robinson, 45, of 2294 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond or court date listed.
• Nov. 14 — Veronica Ann Vargas, 23, of 9026 N. U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Nov. 27.
• Nov. 14 — Jack Figueroa Rivera, 25, of 181 Ruby Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Nov. 16.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.