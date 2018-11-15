Long Branch celebrates Operation Christmas Child

Long Branch Baptist Church collected 166 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. - Recipients of shoeboxes as children, Jessica Tusuubira and Nomfanelo Hlophe spoke with the members of Long Branch Baptist Church. -

Sunday, Nov. 11, was officially “Operation Christmas Child Day” at Long Branch Baptist Church in Autryville.

This small Baptist church has be involved in Samaritians Purse mission of Operation Christmas Child for about 20 years. This year OCC is celebrating 25 years of sharing gifts of love and Jesus to 157 million children and families all over the world with a simple gift in a shoe box. Of these 157 million, approximately 1,000 of these boxes were sent from the small church, to people the church will never meet. This year was extra special and the church was able to meet two recipients of shoe boxes when they were children in their home lands — far away from Autryville.

Jessica Tusuubira, from Uganda and currently studying at Methodist University, spoke about her experience of receiving a shoe box as a child and how it sowed a seed in her soul to learn about Jesus and the act of sharing. She also led the congregation in a song in her native language and English. Nomfanelo Hlophe, from the Kingdom Of Swaziland, also a student at Methodist University, spoke of her happiness with the contents of her OCC box. These simple shoe boxes are responsible for leading her siblings to church and sharing the love of Jesus. They were so happy to meet the caring people on the other end of their simple gift and the church was excited to meet the fruits of thier labor. Although they did not receive boxes from the Autryville church, it came full circle on this special day. They both spoke of the blessings they still hold dear to their heart and childhood, because of a simple gift form someone they will never meet.

This year will mark the 12th consecutive year working in one of the processing centers. It is here that the church, as workers, receive the blessings.

“We are the last ones to touch and pray over these boxes before they are delivered to over 160 countries to those we will never meet,” Caroline Hairr said. “It has been quoted that each shoe box touches seven lives. This year our 166 packed shoe boxes has the potential of reaching 1,162 people. 1,162 opportunities to share the name of Jesus and change lives for a lifetime. But at then end of the day, we are the ones blessed. Blessed by those we will never meet.”