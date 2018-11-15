Sharing the Gospel of Christ

Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent The installation service for the Rev. Leonard Henry will be held Sunday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. with guest speaker the Rev. Lynn Blackburn. - Courtesy photo The Rev. Leonard Henry and his wife, Brittany, and daughter, Aliza. -

The Rev. Leonard Henry has spent many hours on the sidelines of a football field — from playing for Clinton High School, East Carolina University and later the Miami Dolphins. The Clinton native will now be spending a lot of time ministering and sharing the word of God with his church.

Henry says being drafted by the Dolphins was a blessing from God and she spent three years on the field, following plays and running the ball. Today, Henry is following a different calling and will have his installation service at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Sunday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.

According to Henry, his new set of “plays” has him running with the Gospel of Jesus Christ and scoring “touchdowns” for the Kingdom of Heaven. In 2011, Henry married his wife Brittany and on Christmas Day in 2015, the couple was blessed by the birth of their daughter, Aliza.

As pastor of First Baptist Church, Henry says his objective is to advance the Kingdom of God by preaching and teaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Henry had two well-known versus to share that he feels describes his passion. “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost; Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. — Matthew 28:19-20”

Installation service set for Sunday

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

