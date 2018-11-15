What version of the Bible are they using?

This land is teeming with religious organizations that wear the name Christian. It may be that others have questioned just why there are so many differing religious organizations, with differing names, differing doctrines and differing practices while just about all of them hold claim to be following the Bible. That does tend to make one scratch his head, if he has walking around sense. In many cases the explanation they would give is that there are differing interpretations of the Bible; or in other words, we don’t all understand the Bible alike.

The first fallacy of that line of thinking is that if one cannot understand the Bible, God has failed, and friends, God does not fail! God revealed His will to man, if man does not understand it, it is because man is not trying to understand it. The real problem is not in not being able to or even in not understanding the Bible, the problem is that most do not desire to adhere to the “strait and narrow” aspect of the Bible (Matt. 7:13-14). To often people attempt to interpret scripture that does not need interpreting, it needs to be believed and obeyed. The fact is, in this day and age, man can find a “version of the Bible” (or really a perversion of the Bible) that will teach just about anything one wants to hold as doctrine. Sometimes there are differences in beliefs because one or both are using versions that are not accurate translations of the original language. However, there are so many plain passages that teach that which is in opposition to what so many hold to, that we thought we might present a few quotes of what must be a version of the Bible that this student has not yet found.

Some use a version that states, “Ye shall be sincere in your beliefs and your sincerity shall make you free”. God’s word records Jesus as having said, “Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). There is a big difference in those two version. Though the true word of God does teach that we are to be sincere in our hearts in our obedience, no where does it teach that one’s sincerity makes that which they do right. The apostle Paul acted out of sincerity of heart when he persecuted and had Christians executed simply because they were Christians (Acts 23:1). He certainly did not think his sincerity justified his actions. He stated, “For I am the least of the apostles, that am not meet to be called an apostle, because I persecuted the church of God” (I Cor. 15:9).

Another unknown version must surely state, “Upon this rock I will build my churches and men shall worship at the one of their choice”. Surly, there can not possibly be anyone who can misunderstand Jesus saying, “…upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it” (Matt. 16:18). Thus, there must be a version of the Bible that presents it this way. It seems to be a version widely used since there are so many people who hold to this view. However, Jesus promised to build only one church. In addition to that, He is the head of only one (Eph. 1:22-23) and the savior of it (Eph. 5:23). Instead of one being as good as another, Jesus said, “Every plant, which my heavenly Father hath not planted, shall be rooted up” (Matt. 15:13).

I do not know what name the version goes by, but there is obviously one that reads, “He that believeth is saved and may be baptized later as an outward sign of an inward grace. What an accurate translation of the original language states is, “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned” (Mark 16:16). The coordinating conjunction “and” sits squarely between belief and baptism, making each of them just as mandatory as the other. If one must believe to be saved, then one must be baptized to be saved. One would have to change what the word of God says to come up with a doctrine that teaches that one is saved by faith only.

Let us consider just one more example of what apparently some versions of the Bible teach that are different from the original. Somewhere, in some version, one must be able to read, “Whosoever divorces his wife for any cause and marries another woman is free from adultery and can go on his merry way”. Apparently, many belief this is true. But this is certainly not what Jesus said. He said, “Whosoever shall put away his wife, except it be for fornication, and shall marry another, committeth adultery: and whoso marrieth her which is put away doeth commit adultery” (Matt. 19:9). These two teachings are poles apart, they are opposites.

Friends, we all know that there are no versions of the Bible that make the statements used here as illustrations. However, we also all know that the beliefs and practices represented in these examples are the beliefs and practices held by multitudes today, all claiming to be following the Bible. That which we hope to encourage all to do is to cast aside all beliefs and practices that are departures from what God’s word actually says and embrace the gospel of Christ and it only as our only source of authority in Christianity. This is the only way to heaven!

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Robert-Oliver-2.jpg

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]