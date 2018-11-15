The sweet, simple truth

Do you believe the deepest truth is found by means of a simple story? Could we be missing a bounty of blessings because of complicating the Word of God, ways of Jesus, and walk with His spirit that lives within our hearts? The older I get, the more I see the beauty of living out loud in love…sweetly and simply!

Words from people God put in my path to love and cherish come to mind as a story on deep truths from simple stories stirs from within. Tim, my high school sweetheart and husband for more than three decades was a man of few words who embraced simplicity. When I felt it necessary to elaborate on things we were dealing with while raising two sons and working hard to make our dreams come true, Tim would listen for a while, wait for a pause while stating my cause, wink with a silly grin, wrap me in his arms and say, “Baby, you’ve said enough; everything’s gonna be okay”!

Then, he sealed his short, sweetly spoken message with a kiss and made me feel like the happiest woman in the whole wide world. The stories Tim and I wrote together and God’s promises are stored safely in my heart. Often, I open them to remind me of simple truths Tim taught and God’s Story that give me hope, faith, and fortitude to go forth in a complex, corrupt world where everything is not okay.

My daddy was my hero who taught me a simple way to bring harmony when complicated situations could create misunderstandings and quickly ruffle tail feathers within our family. Surely, every family member reading this story relates to times when simple family squabbles could have been prevented by someone stepping in with a simple solution like unto my daddy’s! My father would listen to his wife and four children discussing this or that to the point of complicated chaos. Then, he would start singing a silly song! My favorite was ‘Did you ever see Sally make water; she could pee for a mile and a quarter’?

Soon and very soon, we were all laughing and joining in to sing along his simple cure for common complications every family faces. Daddy’s simple cures still warms my heart and helps me focus on God’s simple story by singing happy songs when the world seems way too complicated to deal with.

My sons’ lessons of simplicity have increased as I grow older and frequently share the same advice and elaborated stories. Any golden oldies with me? Yet, their raised eyebrows, smile, and simple, straightforward, sweetly delivered (learned from their Dad) words, “Mom, you’ve told us that already; we love you” is received within the heart of a mother who loves them so deeply that I would give my life to save theirs. That’s the simple story of agape love Jesus taught that resonates in hearts of mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, and people God put in His children’s lives to love and cherish for as long as we shall live!

James, my second husband, was also a man of few words who colored my world with more love than I could have ever imagined. God miraculously brought us together to write a short, sensational love story with simple truths to share as long as I shall live. James told me many times he had a big heart and lived simply, and he did! The simple truth he taught helped bond our two families into a beautiful blended family that grows even closer after James was called Home to Heaven. In our two years together, James taught me the joy of simple things that busy people often miss. We embraced every sunrise and sunset in awe of God’s glory. We loved out loud and living examples of God’s simple story of treasuring the past, taking tiny steps of faith to deal with the present, and lunging forward with a leap of faith to new beginnings made possible by the Lord’s simple story of love!

James taught me the beauty of great expectations and the burden of expecting simple things from family and friends that they might not understand the importance of or are unable to give in certain seasons. When words or actions done (or not done) from people who color my world with love would get me down, James was there to simply hold me tight and take away my frown. Then, he would hold me close and whisper a sweet, stern message that still ring in my ears, “Baby, if you don’t expect it, you won’t get hurt”!

God the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost sees all things each of His children deal with and do during our lifetimes. He watches while we taunt and taint the deepest truths that govern and give power, peace, and pleasure while we live our lives out loud in love on the planet He created. Then, when our stories are written and our work is done, we’ll take our last breath and life eternal will have begun.

Where will we go, what expectations were in our hearts, were truths ignored and the simple story shunned? Will hell sweep us away with the devil waiting in tow, or will Jesus welcome us to Heaven and whisper sweetly and sternly before we get the green light to go, “Welcome Home my good and faithful child that I do know”!

While complicated living can cripple great expectations for a simple, sweet life, we must make choices to honor deep truths, have simple stories written in our hearts, and herald close relationships with the Lord and loved ones.

Then, we can whisper to our Father and family each and every day… ‘Enough said, no expectations needed, just thanking you for timeless truths and simple, sweet love stories deeply seeded’!

So, if deep truths have been tainted and teased; if simple living has become complicated and chaotic, now is the time to get our hearts and homes in order with simple, stern messages! Believe with great expectations that God will hear and heal, heed signs that Jesus is coming soon, and embrace sweet satisfaction of knowing our stories will end here and begin in paradise with where we will live happily ever after…

If we do, then we can enjoy the upcoming holiday season and celebrate Christ … the real reason for any season!

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

