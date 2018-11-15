As I survey the spiritual landscape, after having the privilege and favor of God to preach and teach at many racially diverse churches, there is one thing that sticks out. There is a significant lack of men in church, particularly the Black Church.

There is no lack of men in our predominately White Churches and their certainly, is no lack of men in the Hispanic Churches. In both of those churches, the leadership is clearly in the hands of men. But in your typically Black Church you will find that most of them are being ruled and controlled by women, even when, in most Black Churches, the Pastor is a male.

This biggest concern in the Black Community should not be about racism, it should not be about a perceived lack of opportunities, or a delusional train of thought that says Trump doesn’t like black people. The biggest concern in the Black Community should be the fact that there is indeed, a significant lack of Black Men leadership and authority in the Black Church.

May I submit to you, that as a result of this lack, the Black Community, for the most part, is suffering and the Black Family is dying a slow death. Why is this the case? Perhaps this can be explained and resolved by recognizing there is a missing key truth that is not being communicated well to the Black Male by the “Black Church.”

The missing key truth that I am talking about can be found in I Corinthians 11:7, which says, “… For a man indeed ought not to cover his head, forasmuch as he is the image and glory of God; but the woman is the glory of man.” The key element for every man in that verse is the every man is the glory of God! Not just the man who is doing well, but every man. Not just the white man, but every man. Not just the Hispanic, Jewish or Asian man, but every man.

This is the missing key truth that is not being drummed into the hearts of those who attend strictly Black Churches. The verse above is telling every man, including every Black Man that you are the glory of God. Can you imagine the changes that would take place in the Black Community and in Black Families if every Black male understood and believed this key divine truth!!! Can you imagine the impact this truth would have on every Black Male if they are repeatedly taught and explained this basic concept and truth of God!

God is actually saying to the Black Male as well to every other male: you are my glory! This is not to downgrade women but it is simply God’s order. When a young black male goes to Sunday School, it is often taught by a woman. As that child grows older he sees more and more women in positions of authority. In a lot of Black Churches he also sees mostly women sitting in the pulpit. Subliminally, that black male child is being taught just the opposite of what God says about him.

This has been the evolving resolution in the Black Church. Over the years women have become more prosperous and as a result they have become major givers to the church. And in many cases, they are the ones who financially sustain the church and keep it going. But this does not change the divine order of God.

The Black Man needs to hear from the Black Church, more now than ever, that they too are the Glory of God. When this message, with all of its implications, is preached and taught more frequently in the Black Church, then we will see real change in the Black Community and in the Black Family. A change that is not spearheaded by politics, civil rights, or economic opportunities, but a change that is spearheaded by God Himself.

Gilbert Owens

Gilbert Owens is the pastor of Kingdom of God Ministries.

