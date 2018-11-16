Dunn swears oath as new Roseboro clerk

Roseboro mayor Alice Butler administers the Oath of Office to Janet Dunn, the town’s new clerk. She is joined by her husband, Tim. -

ROSEBORO — Five months after former town clerk Bruce Creech resigned, the town’s board has hired Janet Dunn to take the position.

Commissioners for the town voted in an earlier meeting to hire Dunn, who was officially sworn in during a board meeting Tuesday night. The position has been vacant since May, when Creech offered his letter of resignation less than one after taking the post.

“Roseboro is very fortunate to have Janet Dunn as our new town clerk,” Roseboro mayor Alice Butler said about the new hire. “She recently retired from the state and comes to us with a tremendous amount of experience and a very knowledgeable skill set. I know she will help our town continue to ‘take root and bloom’ and I am looking forward to working with her.”

Dunn, who is from the Spivey’s Corner area of Sampson County, is retired from state government. She has experience working with major programs in various capacities in the Department of Transportation, Department of Corrections and the Department of Justice. While Dunn says she is more familiar with state government, she is eager to learn more about local government.

“Despite being more familiar with state government, I am aware of the challenge and looking forward to taking on that challenge,” Dunn said when asked about her experience. “I wanted a change. I like helping in a service-oriented environment.”

Roseboro is a small town in the western portion of the county, which is exactly what Dunn says she likes about the community.

“Everyone has been so welcoming,” Dunn said about her experience since beginning Nov. 5. “I truly love the closeness of the citizens around the area. Roseboro truly has that small-town feel about it and that’s what I like.”

Being the clerk of a small town, Dunn explained, will allow her to more easily get to know the citizens and become more familiar with the business of the town.

“I want to help continue to improve Roseboro and make it a more pleasurable place for the citizens to live,” Dunn added. “Everyone is very gracious and quick to offer me any help I need. This is what Roseboro and its citizens is all about.”

Dunn is married to Tim, and they have two sons and one daughter-in-law.

Duties for the town clerk include taking minutes for the town at meetings, overseeing utilities, working with grants and grant applications for the town, working with the various program associated with the town and upholding the town’s ordinances.

Roseboro mayor Alice Butler administers the Oath of Office to Janet Dunn, the town’s new clerk. She is joined by her husband, Tim. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Janet-Dunn-and-Tim-Dunn.jpeg Roseboro mayor Alice Butler administers the Oath of Office to Janet Dunn, the town’s new clerk. She is joined by her husband, Tim.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.