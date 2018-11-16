Sampson groups urge local shopping

File photo|Sampson Independent Simply NC owner Deborah Thompson talks with shopper Roseann Brown last year about Small Business Saturday’s passport program in Sampson. This year, the program is returning and Simply NC and others will be participating. - - File photo|Sampson Independent

Small Business Saturday in Sampson County is returning next week and, along with the popular passport program, a new addition involving mimosas, coffee and limo rides promises to further entice shoppers to buy local.

Many have joined for a third year to promote shopping local on Small Business Saturday, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 24. American Express began the initiative eight years ago to bring attention to the importance of supporting neighborhood businesses. Since its inception, many nationwide have joined in an effort to foster a community event.

In Sampson, a number of groups have banded together, and the effort has grown to include the towns of Roseboro and Newton Grove. Partners include the Clinton Main Street Program, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, Sampson Community College’s Small Business Center, the Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Western Sampson Commerce Group.

And this year, the Sampson County Passport Program is returning. Through the program, customers can pick up a passport envelope at one of the following small businesses by presenting a receipt from a purchase made on Saturday, Nov. 24:

• Clark & Company — 126 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro

• Matthews Cards and Gifts — 352 Northeast Blvd., Clinton

• Newton Grove Drug Co. — 305 Weeks Circle, Newton Grove

• Simply NC — 100 E. Main St., Clinton

• James Trading Company — 317 N. East St., Roseboro

Once customers pick up their passport envelope on Nov. 24, they are then challenged to make at least three more purchases from small businesses anywhere in Sampson that same day. They will enclose their total of four or more receipts from the day’s purchases, complete the contact information on the Sampson Passport envelope and then drop it off at one of those five locations to be entered into a $300 cash prize drawing.

Clinton Planning director Mary Rose, who serves as Clinton Main Street Program manager, urged everyone to spread the word about Small Business Saturday. It costs local businesses nothing to participate and it is the hope they reap the benefits of a fun event, she said.

And this year, a new addition to Small Business Saturday is “Brunch & Bows,” which will be held at Alfredo’s in Downtown Clinton. Tickets are being sold for $25 each and include a brunch buffet upstairs with mimosas and coffee, as well as a swag bag filled with discounts from participating businesses in Clinton, Newton Grove and Roseboro — and a chance to win other prizes. The brunch will extend from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 24.

Event parking will be at the Clinton City Market with free limo rides from the City Market to Alfredo’s between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Only 150 tickets are being sold for the event and Rose said those tickets will be available through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16.

Discounts will be good from Saturday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Dec. 1.

“We are extremely proud to be working with our other Sampson County partners and businesses to exhibit to our citizens how shopping local can make a huge difference in Sampson County,” said Rose.

The hope is that the events and discounts spur more local spending and translate into a successful fourth quarter for Sampson’s small business owners. New partners this year include the towns of Roseboro and Newton Grove.

Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce director Allie Strickland, Roseboro Main Street manager, said she and Chamber members were looking forward to the Saturday after Thanksgiving being a “successful, fun event for all.”

“Both Sampson County retailers and consumers will benefit from the Small Business Saturday and passport program,” said Strickland. “We are encouraged by the partnerships that have come together to make this day possible.”

Rose called the first “Brunch & Bows” event is a great opportunity for participants to mix socially with others at Alfredo’s for brunch as well as show support for local businesses by using discounts offered to ticket holders to accomplish their Christmas shopping. Rose said she hopes “Brunch & Bows” becomes an annual event.

“Our hope is that the citizens of Sampson County come out to support and boost our local economy by shopping small and keeping their loyalty local,” Bart Rice, Small Business Center director at Sampson Community College.

Deborah Thompson, owner of Simply NC, said she was excited for another Small Business Saturday that would highlight mom-and-pop businesses in Clinton and Sampson’s other towns.

“It is a great opportunity for our citizens to support the unique shops in our downtown and throughout Sampson County,” said Thompson. “Small businesses put their hearts, talents and finances into making our shops great. We appreciate our citizens support and encourage them to shop local in Sampson County when possible, where friends, neighbors and family depend on you to stay in business.”

For more information on Small Business Saturday and “Brunch and Bows,” call 910-299-4904.

