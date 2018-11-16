Juntos, PD set for 6th Latino meeting

Gilson Escobar enjoys showing Clinton Police Officer Matt Bland pictures of a K-9 during the Community Outreach event Clinton High School. -

A group of teenagers are continuing to build bridges with Latino residents who call Clinton and Sampson County home.

The Juntos Club and the Clinton Police Department (CPD) is hosting the 6th Annual Latino Community Meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Clinton High School (CHS), 340 Indian Town Road, Clinton. It’s open to everyone in the community.

Kathriene Rivera, Juntos advisor and ESL parent liaison for Clinton City Schools, is looking forward to the event and watching students connecting people with resources, such as emergency services. Rivera said there was a time when the club was a little skeptical because of the fear some Latino community members have with police officers.

“That’s why we collaborate,” Rivera said. “The Juntos kids has done a really good job of breaking a lot of those barriers down.”

Along with CHS and CPD, some of the other organizations scheduled to provide information booths from 6 to 7 p.m. include Sampson County Parks and Recreation, the Clinton Fire Department, Sampson Community College, Eastpointe, U Care, College Central, 4-H, Sampson County Health Department, the Division and Motor Vehicles and James Sprunt Community College. Bilingual students will help translate information.

“It’s like a one-stop shop for them to get information,” Rivera said about parents in the community. “It’ll be the only opportunity they’ll have to ask questions. That’s why try to think of organizations that help parents overall.”

Informational sessions will follow at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. CHS students will present school related news and updates. In Spanish, CPD officers will talk about traffic stops, checkpoints, reporting crimes, sexting and social media. During the annual events, topics are selected by Juntos members and officers.

“We try to make the kids the leaders because we’re trying to teach them leadership skills,”Rivera said about the student-led event. “They do a great job.”

Juntos, which means “together” in Spanish, works with community groups to provide students with support and resources for college opportunities. The organization is associated through a partnership with the 4-H Club and North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

The upcoming community meeting is one of several activities held during the year. Each year, the club host a soccer tournament, which is a major fundraiser. Along with Sampson County participants, teams from other counties compete. Some of the other community service work involved helping L.C. Kerr School with its community garden and making gingerbread houses for residents in nursing homes.

Organizations offering resources to the Latino community are welcome to join the event. For additional information, contact Rivera at 910-592-2067 Ext. 1820 or by email at [email protected]

Juntos join theatrical project

Juntos students recently participated in “An Evening of Culture” a theatrical experience through the University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Acto Latino, a Spanish Theatre organization. Ana Cecilia Lara directed “La Quinta Temporada,” an adaptation of Luis Valdez’s play at CHS. Acto Latino was founded to promote interest in Hispanic language, culture, and literature though Spanish language plays. Rivera was pleased with a turnout of about 50 students for the first-time event.

“We were really glad to have that many people show up,” she said.

After the 20 minute production, a question and answer session followed regarding college choices and theatre.

“We always like to encourage the parents to ask questions about college,” Rivera said. “The kids were really interested as to why they did it, if it wasn’t their major. A lot of them said it was a way to channel some academic stressors and stuff like that and to be involved on campus. It was a really good activity.”

Gilson Escobar enjoys showing Clinton Police Officer Matt Bland pictures of a K-9 during the Community Outreach event Clinton High School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Outreach_2.jpg Gilson Escobar enjoys showing Clinton Police Officer Matt Bland pictures of a K-9 during the Community Outreach event Clinton High School.