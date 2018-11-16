Following guidelines to healthy living

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. We encourage all people to take the time to learn about diabetes during the month of November. In keeping with our mission, we have included the following information from the National Institute of Health: Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

What is diabetes?

Diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. Over time, having too much glucose in your blood can cause health problems, such as heart disease, nerve damage, eye problems, and kidney disease. Most of the food we eat is turned into glucose, or sugar, for our bodies to use for energy. The pancreas, an organ that lies near the stomach, makes a hormone called insulin to regulate sugar levels. When you have diabetes, your body either does not make enough insulin or cannot use its own insulin as well as it should. This results in elevated sugar levels in your blood. You can take steps to prevent diabetes or manage it.

Diabetes is a serious disease that requires self-management education and support as early as possible to prevent diabetes-related health problems in the future. Research has shown that managing diabetes early can help prevent diabetes-related health problems such as kidney disease, vision loss, heart disease and stroke. Managing diabetes is a balancing act. Self-management behaviors include maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active, making healthy food choices, and taking medications as prescribed. Diabetes self-management education and support can improve quality of life and increase healthy coping skills, and decrease diabetes-related distress.

There are three main types of diabetes:

• Type 1 diabetes – Your body does not make insulin. This is a problem because you need insulin to take the sugar (glucose) from the foods you eat and turn it into energy for your body. You need to take insulin every day to live.

• Type 2 diabetes – Your body does not make or use insulin well. You may need to take pills or insulin to help control your diabetes. Type 2 is the most common type of diabetes.

• Gestational diabetes – Some women get this kind of diabetes when they are pregnant. Most of the time, it goes away after the baby is born. But even if it goes away, these women and their children have a greater chance of getting diabetes later in life.

You are the most important member of your health care team.

You are the one who manages your diabetes day by day. Talk to your doctor about how you can best care for your diabetes to stay healthy. Some others who can help are:

• dentist

• diabetes doctor

• diabetes educator

• dietitian

• eye doctor

• foot doctor

• mental health counselor

• nurse

• nurse practitioner

• pharmacist

How to learn more about diabetes.

• Take classes to learn more about living with diabetes. Contact Sampson County Health Department at 910-592-1131 ext. 4249.

• Join a support group to get peer support with managing your diabetes. Contact Robin Palmer at 910-596-5406.

Sampson County Partners for Healthy Carolinians is a local group that consists of public-private partnerships representing public health, hospitals, health and human service agencies, civic groups, churches, schools, businesses, community members and leaders. The mission of the Sampson County Partners for Healthy Carolinians is to improve the health and quality of life for Sampson County’s citizens. For more information about Healthy Carolinians, visit www.scpfhc.org.

