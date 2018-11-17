Mayor lauds community after Florence

Mary Gipson, a public affairs specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration, speaks to Garland Commissioners about business loans. - Murphy - Courtesy photo The flood waters were immense in the wake of Florence, the roadway disappearing and then reemerging before vanishing again headed toward the southern end of Sampson. -

GARLAND — Mayor Winifred Murphy is commending residents, volunteers and organizations for their work in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

During a Thursday meeting cancelled for lack of attendance from commissioners, Murphy used some of the time to speak about recovery efforts during the September incident.

“Everybody did something, even if it was just helping unload food supply, giving us some bags or whatever,” Murphy said.

One of several incident involved a tree that blew across the front door of a local dance studio.

“Within a matter of minutes, there were citizens getting that tree up,” Murphy said. “We thank everybody and this is the season to thank everybody for all that they do. We are truly blessed, we look at all of the devastation from the fires in California to the flooding in North Carolina and Florida. Garland is setting here, very blessed. This is a special time to give thanks to each other and to all of the parties that helped us.”

She plans to distribute certificates of appreciation to many groups and individuals who provided aid to the town. Some of them included emergency crews, churches, law enforcement, media, elected officials, businesses and organizations such as the American Red Cross.

During a meeting with Sampson County officials, Murphy is scheduled to attend a debriefing about the storm and making improvements. She plans to submit input from town officials.

SBA extends application deadline

Mary Gipson, a public affairs specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), is encouraging residents to apply for help, following Hurricane Florence.

She made a presentation Thursday to Mayor Winifred Murphy and commissioners. While talking about assistance after the storm, she emphasized that SBA disaster loans are available for businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofits, homeowners, and renters to over uninsured losses from the disaster.

SBA extended the deadline to apply for physical disaster damages in North Carolina. According to a news release, businesses and individuals with physical damages from Hurricane Florence, from Sept. 7 through Sept. 29, should apply for a low-interest disaster loan before the Dec. 13 deadline.

Sampson County is one of many areas covered in the Carolinas by the disaster declaration. Gipson said anyone who registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and returned to SBA should follow through the process

“If there are community people out there who need some help, I want to be able to help them,” Gipson said. I don’t want to leave the State of North Carolina with someone saying, I didn’t know the Small Business Administration was here or know where to go”

“When they get their FEMA letter, telling them that they received as much as they’re going to get or thinking it’s a denial, but they don’t read the entire letter,” Gipson said. “It says got to SBA and if they don’t go further SBA, it cuts off all of the assistance. That’s why I like to come out and speak so survivors understand why they need to go to that next step.”

The first $25,000 may be obtained without collateral. Homeowners may apply for up to $200,000 for a primary residence, while homeowners/renters may get up to $40,000 for personal property. On the business side for physical damages, up to $2 million may be applied for to recover from losses such as real estate, inventory, and equipment, among other things. Working capital loans are listed up to $2 million as well.

Interest rates are as low as 3.6 percent for businesses, 2.5 percent for private nonprofit organizations, and 2 percent for homeowners and renters. Loan terms can last up to 30 years.

Small businesses effected by an economic impact because of storm may apply for assistance. Economic injury disaster loans are also available to provide disaster related working capital to small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations. These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.

“You don’t have to have a building or the furniture or the inventory damaged,” Gipson said.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

Additional details on the locations of Disaster Recovery Centers and the loan application process can be obtained by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 13, 2018. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 14, 2019.

