Murder suspect facing felonies in drug probe

A suspect taken into custody on a murder charge last month is now facing felony drug offenses after warrants were served from an undercover drug operation.

The charges stem from a Sampson County Sheriff’s Office probe that took place in early 2018.

Jahamahn Vhnsibisa Johnson, 46, whose address is listed as 2414 Browns Church Road, Clinton, was charged this week with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, selling cocaine, delivering cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $25,000 for those charges. However, he is currently being held without bond in the Sampson County Detention Center on the murder charge.

Johnson reportedly fled to Connecticut following the brutal Sept. 4 assault of two men with a metal pipe at a residence on Lisbon Street. One of the men died days later and Johnson was subsequently arrested and later charged.

“An undercover operation was conducted in early 2018 that led to the purchase of controlled substances from the suspect,” Sheriff’ Lt. Marcus Smith said, explaining the drug offenses. “Warrants were obtained, but before service could be made, he left the state. He was located and brought back on unrelated charges and has now been served.”

On Sept. 4, responding Clinton Police officers found two injured men, including Pedro Castillo, 27, and Wenseslao Luengas, 53, both reportedly of the Lisbon Street address. Both had sustained injuries to the back of their head. EMS personnel transported them to Sampson Regional Medical Center. Luengas’ injuries were so severe he was transported to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Johnson and Luengas reportedly had an argument much earlier that morning of Sept. 4, at which point Johnson left the house. He returned later the same day and struck Luengas in the back of the head with a metal pipe. When Castillo attempted to stop the assault, he was struck in the head as well, according to reports.

Johnson then fled from the scene and warrants were taken out in the two assaults. On Sept. 7, three days after the assault, Luengas succumbed to his injuries and a murder warrant was issued on Johnson.

On Sept. 12, Connecticut State Police located and arrested Johnson, who reportedly had over 25 aliases with identifications in Minnesota, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, as well as North Carolina

He was held in Connecticut awaiting extradition for nearly a month due to Hurricane Florence, which delayed any extradition. He was ultimately returned to Clinton on Oct. 9, at which point he was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He also received a charge of interfering with emergency communication.

Man receives drug, fleeing charges

In a separate arrest, on Monday, a Sampson man received charges related to a vehicle chase and drugs.

Justin Dewayne Butler, 31, of 38 Stafford Road, Clinton, who has an alternate address on W. North Street, Roseboro, received charges from local law enforcement following a reported attempt to elude arrest.

Butler was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $25,000 for those charges.

He was additionally charged with left of center, resist, delay and obstruct, speeding, careless and reckless, fleeing to elude with motor vehicle and failure to appear on charges of no insurance and driving while license revoked. His bond was set at $15,500 bond for those offenses.

Charges stem from undercover operation

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

