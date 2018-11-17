Churches ready for Thanksgiving meal

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a local missionary is looking forward to providing a hot meal for the less fortunate.

Upper Sampson Home (USH) and Foreign Missionary Union (FMU) is hosting “Feed the Community Day” Wednesday, Nov. 21, at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take-out meals dinners will begin at 2 p.m., if food is steal available. It’s something Pamela Spates looks forward to each year, along with other volunteers.

“I get so excited each year as we prepare for Feed the Community Day,” Spates said. “We’re so thankful to God that we are able to provide this meal for our community.”

The USH and FMU is an auxiliary under the Western Union Missionary Baptist Association, which is composed of 16 churches in Sampson County. Feed the Community was established in 2007, when Spates was the president of the organization. During the first year, 200 meals were served, along with take-outs. From that point, the number of people served increased and is open to the community at large. Now, more than 400 meals are being served.

“This is a day that we can come together and give thanks to God for all that he has done,” Spates said. “We come together in fellowship and be a service to our community. We serve God by serving others.”

The organization’s Layman’s League helps in the community effort and Spates applauds them for the effort. When the event was being developed in the early 2000s, Graves Memorial Presbyterian and First Baptist (408 College St.) joined and provided desserts, bread and cranberry sauce.

“This is a worthwhile and rewarding missionary effort,” Spates said. “Everyone pitches in, doing their part from slicing turkeys, serving and cleaning up. We hope we’re making a difference in the lives of our sisters and brothers in the community.”

Event open to community members

