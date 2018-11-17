Project gets trustees’ nod

The Develop the East project at Sampson Community College will be completed in three phases, with Phase I approved by the Board of Trustees. -

Sampson Community College is well on its way to beginning the Develop the East project.

The college’s Board of Trustees voted earlier this week to accept dividing the project into three phases, with the approval to begin Phase I. The Develop the East project is part of the school’s master plan that has been deemed a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” and is well on its way to placing the local institute in a prime position for future success.

According to Lisa Turlington, Dean of Advancement for the college, and executive director for the Sampson Community College Foundation, the Capital Campaign Committee has been collecting pledges for “Develop the East,” a project that will include a multi-purpose field, pavilion and walking trails around the school’s campus. This is the beginning of the development of a master plan that outlines close to $7 million in new construction, renovations, signs, a revamped plaza and sports complex.

Earlier this year, the committee collected data through surveys, and Turlington said the over consensus from the surveys indicated the community would like to see the project done in three phases, with the most immediate needs being identified first.

Phase I includes the erection of the field’s sign, which was gifted through a donor, a walkway, lighting, landscape development, park benches and minimal upgrades to the existing field. Total cost for the first phase of the project is approximately $250,000.

The campaign to secure funds to help support a portion of that plan began in the fall of last year, and now, a year later later, approximately $250,000 has been collected in pledges. The Foundation earmarked a $500,000 contribution to be used towards the project.

“This project will not only be an asset for the campus, but offer many advantages to the community,” Turlington said.

The college’s five-year master plan (2016-21) includes the elimination of the east parking lot; a campus-wide wayfinding system starting at the campus entrance; landscape and entry marquees at each entrance as well as at the corner of N.C. 24 and Airport Road; relocation of visitor’s parking; and a redesign of the plaza area at the center of campus.

Currently, Sampson Community College doesn’t have a facility on campus that allows students and faculty the opportunity to do any intramural programs. By developing the east side of the campus to including the multipurpose field, Turlington said the college will not only be able to offer additional activities for students, but somewhere the community can utilize and offer sports tournaments and games.

Develop the East is a project designed to create a community recreation and student activities space along Airport Road with a multi-purpose field and lighted walking trails, among other things. Phase II and III of the project includes completing walking trails around the campus, as well as bathrooms and a pavilion at the multipurpose field.

SCC leaders: ‘Develop the East’ to benefit community

