Sampson teachers win Bright Ideas grants

Union High School teacher Dan Chabot won a Bright Ideas grant for $2,000. - Union Intermediate’s Caren Long won a Bright Ideas grant for $456. -

Two Sampson County teachers won $2,456 in Bright Ideas grants from Four County EMC.

“The Bright Ideas grant winners are making a real difference for students,” said Gay Johnson, Director of Corporate Communications of Four County EMC. “Their creative projects will no doubt help students reach their full potential and spark higher interest in learning for years to come.”

The Bright Ideas Grant winners from Sampson County are Dan Chabot, Union High School, Best in Show for $2,000 and Caren Long, Union Intermediate School, Science is SEW Electrifying! for $456.

In total, Four County EMC awarded $18,500 to 14 teachers in Bladen, Duplin, Pender and Sampson counties this year. Four County EMC has contributed more than $435,500 to local teachers through the Bright Ideas program since the program began in 1994.

“North Carolina’s electric cooperatives collectively awarded more than $11.5 million for approximately 11,000 projects benefitting more than 2.2 million students in our state over the past 24 years. “Education is key in building and maintaining strong communities. At Four County EMC, we are proud to support the communities we serve by supporting the educators who shape our future leaders,” added Johnson.

Bright Ideas grant applications are collected each year through mid-September, and winning proposals are selected in a competitive evaluation process by a panel of judges. The application process will reopen for interested teachers in April 2019. North Carolina K-12 teachers may learn more at www.ncbrightideas.com.

Four County EMC serves over 32,500 members in Bladen, Duplin, Pender, Sampson, Columbus and Onslow counties.