Locals run to provide opportunities to students

The Sampson Arts Council’s Rockin’ Run for the Arts 5K and Fun Run was held in downtown Clinton Nov. 10.

Runners were entertained by local bands and musicians as they ran 3.1 miles. The event was a huge success, with 78 runners (96 registered), 22 local business and individual sponsors, and 65 volunteers. According to Kara Donatelli, Sampson Arts Council director, the best thing about the Rockin’ Run was that it involved all ages, from 7 to 64; walkers, runners, teams, sponsors, volunteers, and those who were cheerleaders along the way.

The top 5K winners were Erasmo Ordonez (time 17:22) age 26, and Elizabeth Coleman (time 22:36) age 18.

Race timing for the Rockin’ Run was provided by Run the East, North Carolina’s leading provider of professional race timing and management services. Eight local bands (49 total musicians) entertained runners before, during and after the event. Charles Carlisle and the Grampas and Michael Daughtry performed on the Victor R. Small House front porch. Six bands/musicians were stationed along the route including Jonathan Custer, Kingsfriend, Blake Davis Band, Clinton High School Marching Band, Vine Worship Collective, and Big Chill Radio. A variety of musical styles from bluegrass to country to rock and roll were enjoyed by all participants.

Rockin’ Run Gold sponsors were AP Designz & Photography, The Center for Health and Wellness, Hog Slat, Inc., David H. Hobson, Attorney at Law and Lew and Erika Starling. Alicia Costin created the 2018 Rockin’ Run logo. Race day volunteers included the Tarheel Challenge cadets, as well as members of the Clinton High School Beta and DECA clubs. Hobbton High School, L.C. Kerr Elementary and Clinton High School Art Club students painted sponsor signs and band posters. Local potter, Beth Aspray, created unique pottery prizes for the top male and female runners. The Rockin’ Run committee, chaired by Ann Johnson and Jessica Balltzglier, did an awesome job making sure all participants had a wonderful experience.

As a non-profit organization, the Sampson Arts Council presented the Rockin’ Run for the Arts 5K and Fun Run to raise money to support the arts in Sampson County. Funds raised will provide unique arts programming in 2019 for all ages.

With funds raised in past years, the Sampson Arts Council provided a jazz concert featuring North Carolina based cellist/singer-songwriter Shana Tucker, and a week- long artist residency for eighth grade students at Midway Middle School featuring Senora Lynch, a contemporary American Indian potter and member of the North Carolina Haliwa-Saponi tribe.

2018 Rockin’ Run winners

Top male — Erasmo Ordonez, age 26 from Clinton

Top female — Elizabeth Coleman, age 18 from Clinton

Age 6-10 — Gabi BonneyEthan Stephenson

Age 11-15 — Cristal Ortiz, Andrew Usher

Age 16-20 — Raegan Barefoot, Charles Jordan

Age 21-30 — Margaret Coleman, Edsson Romero

Age 31-40 — Angela Strickland, David Reyes

Age 41-50 — Valerie Miller, Keith Coleman

Age 51-60 — Noelle Apolinario, Albert Verrilli

Age 61-90 — Carol Vann, William Ruggles