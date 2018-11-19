Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 16 — Ja’quan Tamais Farrior, 21, of 88 Deborah Lane, Clinton, was charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and larceny. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Nov. 30.

• Nov. 16 — Charles Lehman Tart, 65, of 2150 Benson Hwy., Dunn, was charged with simple assault. Bond not listed; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 16 — Brittany Ayana Nicole Boykin, 23, of 208 Aaron Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Nov. 30.

• Nov. 16 — Shamar Tyrone Mcneil, 39, of 365 Longview Lake Road, Garland, was charged with possession marijuana up to half ounce and driving while impaired, and served order for arrest on a charge of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana. No bond set; court date is Dec. 19.

• Nov. 16 — Raekwon Tommie Bryant, 20, of 1655 Turkey Hwy., Clinton, was charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 30.

• Nov. 16 — Frankie Aaron-Rayshod Faison, 20, of 4549 Old Warsaw Road, Turkey, was charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 30.

• Nov. 17 — Adam Gibson Jackson, 39, of 4412 Dunn Road, Roseboro, was charged with knowingly manufacturing, selling, giving and possessing toxic vapors/substance and inhaling toxic vapors. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 27.

• Nov. 17 — Lauren Kaori Gurley, 26, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged with first degree trespassing and second degree trespass. Bond set at $11,000; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 17 — James Michael Eugenio, 28, of Chicago, Ill., was charged with first degree trespassing and second degree trespass. Bond set at $11,000; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 17 — Daniel Kevin Blue, 27, of 175 Mingo Church Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of stolen firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and failure to appear on charges of fictitious tags and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $25,500; court date is Dec. 20.

• Nov. 17 — Latesha Ruth Walker, 34, of 3482 Green Path Road, Dunn, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct and assault on a law enforcement officer. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 20.

• Nov. 18 — Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 25, of 386 Water Oak Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 19.

Incidents/investigations

• Nov. 17 — Cindi Torres of Clinton reported the theft of a riding mower and a cargo trailer, valued at a total of $13,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.