Butler Dark Horse leaders named

Butler Avenue Dark Horse Leaders for first quarter in the second grade are Saniya Fisher, Brookelynn Faircloth, Lauren Hall, Jaleska Alba, Brandon Merez, De’Asia Coxum, Ny’Sir Brewington, Treshon Davis, Tori’Yonna Marable and Colby Darden. Butler Avenue Dark Horse Leaders for first quarter in the third grade are Aldrick Vela, Anna Harrell, Makalya Oates, Josh Slater, Raghad Al-Saidi, Brody Gunnells, Emma Honeycutt, Dream Cannady, Makenna Iverson, Karson Wilson, Akzel Zavala Acosta and Isaiah Sampson.

Butler Avenue Dark Horse Leaders for first quarter in the second grade are Saniya Fisher, Brookelynn Faircloth, Lauren Hall, Jaleska Alba, Brandon Merez, De’Asia Coxum, Ny’Sir Brewington, Treshon Davis, Tori’Yonna Marable and Colby Darden. Butler Avenue Dark Horse Leaders for first quarter in the third grade are Aldrick Vela, Anna Harrell, Makalya Oates, Josh Slater, Raghad Al-Saidi, Brody Gunnells, Emma Honeycutt, Dream Cannady, Makenna Iverson, Karson Wilson, Akzel Zavala Acosta and Isaiah Sampson.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_0650.jpg Butler Avenue Dark Horse Leaders for first quarter in the second grade are Saniya Fisher, Brookelynn Faircloth, Lauren Hall, Jaleska Alba, Brandon Merez, De’Asia Coxum, Ny’Sir Brewington, Treshon Davis, Tori’Yonna Marable and Colby Darden. Butler Avenue Dark Horse Leaders for first quarter in the third grade are Aldrick Vela, Anna Harrell, Makalya Oates, Josh Slater, Raghad Al-Saidi, Brody Gunnells, Emma Honeycutt, Dream Cannady, Makenna Iverson, Karson Wilson, Akzel Zavala Acosta and Isaiah Sampson.

Butler Avenue Dark Horse Leaders for first quarter in the second grade are Saniya Fisher, Brookelynn Faircloth, Lauren Hall, Jaleska Alba, Brandon Merez, De’Asia Coxum, Ny’Sir Brewington, Treshon Davis, Tori’Yonna Marable and Colby Darden. Butler Avenue Dark Horse Leaders for first quarter in the third grade are Aldrick Vela, Anna Harrell, Makalya Oates, Josh Slater, Raghad Al-Saidi, Brody Gunnells, Emma Honeycutt, Dream Cannady, Makenna Iverson, Karson Wilson, Akzel Zavala Acosta and Isaiah Sampson.