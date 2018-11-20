Holiday fun at Candy Cane Lane

Piper Nelson, a young entrepreneur and owner of the Pink Piper, arranges handmade jewelry during Candy Cane Lane. She was the youngest vendor and one of many participants at the three-day holiday market hosted by Harrells Christian Academy (HCA) Parent Teacher Organization. The annual event raises money for school programs and provides a festive Christmas atmosphere. - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Shoppers enjoy looking at gingerbread houses designed by students. - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Sassie Grissom, owner of Sassie Rocks, spends time speaking with a customer during Candy Cane Lane. - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Customers enjoy the shopping experience at Candy Cane Lane in Harrells. - - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Christmas decorations from Joy’s Floral & Decor catch the attention of Davis Rogers, a student from Harrells Christian Academy. - - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Christmas decorations from Joy’s Floral & Decor catch the attention of Davis Rogers, a student from Harrells Christian Academy.
Piper Nelson, a young entrepreneur and owner of the Pink Piper, arranges handmade jewelry during Candy Cane Lane. She was the youngest vendor and one of many participants at the three-day holiday market hosted by Harrells Christian Academy (HCA) Parent Teacher Organization. The annual event raises money for school programs and provides a festive Christmas atmosphere.
Shoppers enjoy looking at gingerbread houses designed by students.
Sassie Grissom, owner of Sassie Rocks, spends time speaking with a customer during Candy Cane Lane.
Customers enjoy the shopping experience at Candy Cane Lane in Harrells.
Piper Nelson, a young entrepreneur and owner of the Pink Piper, arranges handmade jewelry during Candy Cane Lane. She was the youngest vendor and one of many participants at the three-day holiday market hosted by Harrells Christian Academy (HCA) Parent Teacher Organization. The annual event raises money for school programs and provides a festive Christmas atmosphere.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Lane__2.jpgPiper Nelson, a young entrepreneur and owner of the Pink Piper, arranges handmade jewelry during Candy Cane Lane. She was the youngest vendor and one of many participants at the three-day holiday market hosted by Harrells Christian Academy (HCA) Parent Teacher Organization. The annual event raises money for school programs and provides a festive Christmas atmosphere. Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Shoppers enjoy looking at gingerbread houses designed by students.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Lane_3.jpgShoppers enjoy looking at gingerbread houses designed by students. Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Sassie Grissom, owner of Sassie Rocks, spends time speaking with a customer during Candy Cane Lane.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Lane_4.jpgSassie Grissom, owner of Sassie Rocks, spends time speaking with a customer during Candy Cane Lane. Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Customers enjoy the shopping experience at Candy Cane Lane in Harrells.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Lane_5.jpgCustomers enjoy the shopping experience at Candy Cane Lane in Harrells. Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent
Christmas decorations from Joy’s Floral & Decor catch the attention of Davis Rogers, a student from Harrells Christian Academy.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Lane-1.jpgChristmas decorations from Joy’s Floral & Decor catch the attention of Davis Rogers, a student from Harrells Christian Academy. Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent