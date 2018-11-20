Holiday fun at Candy Cane Lane

Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Piper Nelson, a young entrepreneur and owner of the Pink Piper, arranges handmade jewelry during Candy Cane Lane. She was the youngest vendor and one of many participants at the three-day holiday market hosted by Harrells Christian Academy (HCA) Parent Teacher Organization. The annual event raises money for school programs and provides a festive Christmas atmosphere. - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Shoppers enjoy looking at gingerbread houses designed by students. - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Sassie Grissom, owner of Sassie Rocks, spends time speaking with a customer during Candy Cane Lane. - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Customers enjoy the shopping experience at Candy Cane Lane in Harrells. - - Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Christmas decorations from Joy’s Floral & Decor catch the attention of Davis Rogers, a student from Harrells Christian Academy. - -

