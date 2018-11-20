Community chorus set to offer concert

The Sampson Singers was formed from local voices from across the county who wanted to be a part of a community chorus. - Members of the Sampson Singers community chorus rehearse for their first performance to be held Sunday, Nov. 25. -

A group of 40 singers from across Sampson County have joined to form a community chorus and will perform in their inaugural performance this Sunday.

The Sampson Singers will be in concert Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. in the Sampson Community College Activity Center. This concert will ring in the season with secular and sacred songs of the holidays. The event is free to the public.

The group has been rehearsing the last three months and is under the direction of local choir directors and musicians who are helping coordinate the musical selections. Being part of the Sampson Singers allows locals an opportunity to be part of a holiday celebration.

“All of us celebrate the opportunities to sing sacred music in our local church choirs,” Sampson Community College president Dr. Bill Starling said. “On Sunday, we had the opportunity to participate in the community Thanksgiving service hosted by the Grace Memorial Methodist church featuring musicians and voices from across the community. This Sunday, after Thanksgiving is cleared away, the Sampson Singers will hold a concert in the college’s Activity Center.”

Starling is just one of the college’s employees who is a member of the Sampson Singers.

Sampson’s community chorus has joined a short list of other community chorus groups across the state. Lara Capparuccia, local choir director, says there are only a few societies in eastern North Carolina that perform as a community chorus, including choirs in Raleigh, Wilmington, Jacksonville and Swansboro.

“I am glad to be a part of this much-needed project, and I hope it will be something that will continue and grow and benefit our community for years to come,” Capparuccia said.

According to Starling, this is the first group that has assembled as the Sampson Singers and includes talented vocalist along with others who simply enjoy participating in choral music. Many, he added, had the opportunity to participate in high school choral groups that sang musical and popular music and the community chorus is an opportunity to provide a place for those former singers to go and relive those days.

” The ‘Singers’ allows local folks an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season with some of our most popular Christmas songs from the American songbook,” Starling shared. “I encourage folks who enjoy choral music to spend an hour with us on Sunday.”

Sunday’s concert will feature a variety of Christmas music, including arrangements not typically heard by the church choir. The concert will be directed by various conductors.

“This will give a unique feel to the concert and hopefully make it even more enjoyable for the audience,” Capparuccia said. “The chorus will be accompanied by live music on piano and percussion.”

Lisa Turlington, Dean for Advancement at the college, has been instrumental in getting the Sampson Singers group organized, and promises an impressive concert Sunday afternoon.

“These vocalists have been rehearsing since September and are very talented,” Turlington said. “It is an impressive cross section of the community joining together in celebration of this season. I hope to have a big audience to enjoy the performance.”

The Sampson Singers was formed from local voices from across the county who wanted to be a part of a community chorus. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_chorus1.jpg The Sampson Singers was formed from local voices from across the county who wanted to be a part of a community chorus. Members of the Sampson Singers community chorus rehearse for their first performance to be held Sunday, Nov. 25. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_chorus2.jpg Members of the Sampson Singers community chorus rehearse for their first performance to be held Sunday, Nov. 25.

Sampson Singers holiday performance this Sunday

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.