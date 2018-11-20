Tarheel grad inspires cadets

Courtesy Photo April Faircloth Walton, center, spends time with cadets at Tarheel ChalleNGe. - Courtesy Photo April Faircloth Walton, a local educator and health professional, was once a cadet at the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy in Salemburg. - Courtesy Photo After graduating from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, April Faircloth Walton joined the National Guard. - Courtesy Photo Walton, in her Tarheel days - -

SALEMBURG — At Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, April Faircloth Walton spends time with teenagers who’ve made mistakes before they arrived.

“Tarheel ChalleNGe is a great program,” Walton said. “I would recommend it to any troubled teen who just can’t seem to get their footing — if they’re overwhelmed by peer pressure, their environment or when things at home are rough.”

As a teacher, she’s not judgmental knowing they’re working towards a brighter future and earning a high school diploma. Many years ago, she was a cadet herself and wore the black boots and same grey uniform at the program operated by the National Guard.

“They feel like they’re being judged when a goody two-shoes teacher, principal or counselor is giving them lip service if they haven’t been in their shoes,” Walton said.

She believes that fate from God as she stands in front of those youths, teaching customer service relations for about 12 weeks each year. Her lessons come with encouragement to not let the past affect their vision of a better life. Walton’s success is proof that anything is possible.

The Sampson County native grew up in Roseboro and, as a teenager, she got addicted to intravenous drugs at 16. Walton was raised in a Christian home by Percy and Carolyn Faircloth. Her father served as a deacon at a local church.

“I was always a believer and came from a Christian faith background, but the drugs got me out of church,” Walton said. “I had a good family; my mom and dad were good people. I just chose to be stupid. There I was, middle class America, had the world on a silver platter and I threw it way,” Walton said. “These other young’ns that I was in there with at the time, they didn’t have a chance in hell.”

With the help of the academy, Walton became sober and more responsible. The academy took her to narcotics anonymous meetings in Clinton and gave her encouragement toward a higher education path through college courses.

“Tarheel ChalleNGe saved my life,” Walton said. “It got me out of the environment where I was around my friends and where I couldn’t say no. Tarheel ChalleNGe put me in a controlled environment and they understood the hardships of coming off of drugs through withdrawals.”

Walton said the academy and structure felt like a condensed version of real life.

“By the time you leave Tarheel, you can’t help but to understand life better as an adult and the reality of things,” she said. “I was able to understand things that I missed living in a cloud. It forced me to deal with reality on condensed version 24/7 and got me ready when I graduated and walked out into the real world. I had my armor on and I was ready.”

She no longer fell prey to the temptations of drugs and having a fast lifestyle. With TCA giving Walton her first dose of a military environment, she made a decision to join the National Guard.

“I knew I was going into the military before I left Tarheel,” Walton said. “It made me become the best person that I could be.”

During her first four years in the National Guard, one of her first jobs was working with a drug eradication program in Raleigh, which completed tasks such as finding marijuana plants using thermal imaging. She also worked as a cadre at TCA, which was another proud moment, since it allowed staff members to see their hard work pay off. She praised many TCA staff members for their success and for helping her in a non-judgmental way.

“They’ve got a love for what they do and a servant’s heart,” Walton said. “It’s obvious because they couldn’t do what they do … nothing short of being touched by the Lord to be in a position to help those students. I felt the same way when I went back as a cadre.”

She’s proud to be a TCA graduate and for Walton is comes with a prestige because of the academy’s reputation in Sampson County.

“Anyone who knows about Tarheel, knows what they offer,” Walton said. “To have an accomplishment like that under your belt with the choices that I made as a teenager, it was kind of a big deal, and it always resonated with me. I’m very proud to be a Tarheel graduate.”

Walton later went into the medical field and took a few assembly line jobs for family and financial reasons. But Walton persevered by starting with Dr. Eddie Powell in Roseboro. Next, she obtained associate degrees from Sampson Community College (SCC) in medical office duties and certified billing encoding. She’s currently enrolled at East Carolina University and is working to earn a bachelor’s in health informatics management.

Walton teaches medical terminology for SCC’s Continuing Education program. When she’s not in the classroom, Walton enjoys outdoor activities, fishing and traveling. She’s been married to Jimmie Walton for 18 years. Together, they started a teenage youth ministry at Roseboro Church of God and Prophesy. It started with an old van and she was inspired to do so after becoming a TCA cadre — a position she left to spend time with her daughter Sierra, who is now 17. The mission for the Waltons’ church group is to help youths.

“You‘ve got to want a better life,” she said about giving advice and taking advantage of help. “It’s not easy and it’s not going to come to you.”

She emphasized the importance of community members supporting Tarheel, a worthwhile program, and being living proof of the academy.

“They’re trying something different that a lot of people can’t do,” Walton said. “Show your love and support for that program, because it does make a difference.”

April Faircloth Walton, center, spends time with cadets at Tarheel ChalleNGe. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Walton_1.jpg April Faircloth Walton, center, spends time with cadets at Tarheel ChalleNGe. Courtesy Photo April Faircloth Walton, a local educator and health professional, was once a cadet at the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy in Salemburg. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Walton_2.jpg April Faircloth Walton, a local educator and health professional, was once a cadet at the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy in Salemburg. Courtesy Photo After graduating from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, April Faircloth Walton joined the National Guard. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Walton_3.jpg After graduating from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, April Faircloth Walton joined the National Guard. Courtesy Photo Walton, in her Tarheel days https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Walton_4.jpg Walton, in her Tarheel days Courtesy Photo

Walton overcomes obstacles to help others

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.