Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 16 — Willie Lee McLean Jr., 38, of 406-B Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond or court date listed.

• Nov. 16 — Jason William Howard, 37, of 128 Herring Howard Lane, Magnolia, was charged with shoplifting. No bond or court date listed.

• Nov. 16 — Rhonda Kaye Williams, 23, of 140 Green Acres Lane, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 17 — Joel DeLeon-Roblero, 37, of 120 Needmore Road, Turkey, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 18 — Julian Manquery Williams, 25, of 80 South Clinton Drive, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and expired registration card/tag. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 19 — Johnna Lynn Barnes, 38, of 95 East 3rd St., Garland, was charged with simple assault. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 19 — John Christopher Merritt, 25, of 3487 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting public officer. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Nov. 30.

• Nov. 19 — Omar Marquell Farrior, 20, of 88 Deborah Lane, Clinton, was charged with second degree burglary and conspiring to break and enter into a building. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 30.

Incidents/investigations

• Nov. 19 — Tracey Howard of Autryville reported the theft of a 150-pound antique cast iron farm bell, valued at $600.

• Nov. 19 — David Faircloth of Roseboro reported the theft of tools, a leaf blower and two chainsaws, valued at $1,600. Damage to a two-door garage was estimated at $1,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

