SCS officials review district grades

With positive performance results in the classroom and a national historic moment for Clement Elementary School, leaders from Sampson County School are not planning to slow down.

During a Tuesday work session for the Board of Education, Dr. Linda Carr, assistant superintendent for instructional services, presented the 2017-2018 accountability results, which were released in September. One of the highlights was the district being ranked 15th in the state on North Carolina, according to report cards and data released by the state. From that ranking, it was pointed out that Carteret County Public Schools was the only regional district in the top 15.

Moving forward, school officials would like to focus more on students with disabilities and provide more attention to English language learners. In the future, Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy would like to present a plan to improve educational efforts for those subgroups.

“I want the board to have that in their mind as I come to ask for resources to support those areas,” Bracy said. “We can’t keep doing the same thing that we’ve always done.”

Board member Sonya Powell showed optimism about the goal and said it could work. She spoke about her experiences teaching in an inclusion class, which included a mix of individuals with disabilities and non-disabled students.

“By the time we reached the end of the year, we were very successful with moving those students forward and we got some really good test scores that year,” Powell said. “So it can work.”

Bracy said there’s very creative programs, with proven results.

“But they’re expensive,” he said. “As we explore those programs, I will come back to you for funding cover those programs, since we can’t cover it in our existing budget, and we know we can’t cover it in our (Exceptional Children’s) budget.”

He added that it’s an issue other schools are facing as well.

The grades for schools across the state are assigned using a weighted model of student achievement and growth expectations. More schools exceeded state growth expectations on state tests and all the high schools saw increases in graduation rates for the 2017-18 school year.

Clement Elementary earned an A ranking and was named a National Blue Ribbon by the U.S. Department of Education. The school is the first in Sampson County district to earn the distinction for academic success and closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Sampson Early College High School and Plainview Elementary School were the other two schools to earn A rankings.

Salemburg Elementary School and Union intermediate School improved their rating on the A-F scale from C to B. For 13 schools to exceed growth for the 2017-2018 school year, it’s a record for the district. The schools that exceeded growth are: Clement, Hargrove, Midway, Plain View, Roseboro, Salemburg, and Union elementary schools; Midway and Roseboro-Salemburg middle schools; and Hobbton, Lakewood, Union and Sampson Early College high schools.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, 305 W. Pleasant St., Roseboro.

Talk focuses on plans to improve schools

By Chase Jordan

