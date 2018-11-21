Carberry leaves Garland board

Mary Brown receives recognition from the Sampson County Schools Board of Education. She was recently selected to join the Garland Board of Commissioners. (Courtesy Photo) - Brown - Carberry -

GARLAND — After spending more than a year as a town commissioner, Joseph Lee Carberry resigned from the position because of health reasons.

The vacancy was immediately filled when the board picked Mary Brown to fill the void during a Monday night meeting. Town Clerk Pamela Cashwell read Carberry’s resignation letter, which was dated, Thursday, Nov. 15.

“After much consideration, I regretfully submit my resignation, effective immediately,” Carberry stated. “I wish I did not have to leave my position as town commissioner, but due to medical issues, at this time I must.”

Carberry said it’s been a pleasure working with commissioners and town staff members for the residents of Garland.

“Thank you for the opportunity to make a difference,” Carberry said. “I’m happy to help out whenever I can during this transitional period,” he said. “Please let me know if you need anything further from me.”

In 2017, Carberry filed with the Sampson County Board of Election Office, but he was selected to a vacant position before his name was placed on the ballot. The Sampson County native served with the National Guard for about 20 years after graduating from Clinton High School. Carberry experience also includes two tours in Iraq and duties as a Military Police officer. He was retired after medically discharged. Carberry law enforcement includes time at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy and contract police work in Fayetteville.

Garland Commissioners praised Carberry’s work during his time on the board. He served on the town’s safety, streets, public works and cemeteries committees. Commissioner S.J. Smith said he’ll be missed.

“I would like to say thank you to Commissioner Carberry for his service to this town and to this board,” Commissioner Austin Brown said. “It’s been a pleasure working with him.”

Mayor Pro Tem Ralph Smith and Mayor Winifred Murphy thanked Carberry for his efforts and military service.

“He did a lot for Garland and for the citizens,” Murphy said. “He’ll jump on the backhoe in a minute and help with the cemeteries, the streets or whatever needed to be done. We pray for his continued recovery of his medical issues, and again we thank Commissioner Carberry for all that he has done for the town since he was appointed about a year and a half ago.”

An unanimous decision was made during the meeting to select Brown. Garland Mayor Winifred said the action was taking by commissioners to move forward quickly on town matters.

“I think it’s a positive decision that the board made,” Murphy said.

Brown recently retired after serving the Sampson County Schools (SCS) for close to 30 years. She joined the SCS board in 1989 and spent many years serving the public as a professional nurse. Some of her other work in the community include volunteering in Garland and other educational efforts.

She previously served for two terms, which started in the mid-1970s. Brown was appointed to fill a term, before she was elected by residents to spend more time as a commissioner.

“I’m pleased with the individuals who voted me in have confidence that I’ll be able to do something worthwhile,” Brown said. “I certainly hope that I’ll be able to make a difference of some kind.”

With a seat on the board, Brown said she would like to work on improving Garland’s tax base when it comes to local industries, which provides revenues to the town.

“I know all of the individuals on the board and I’m looking forward to working with them and having the opportunity to get something accomplished,” Brown said. “We have so many needs in the community.

Some of them included streets, housing and more options for children and youths. One of the examples of progress was the basketball court built at the Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park. She applauded the work of former commissioner Judy Smith for the development.

“Perhaps, I can find a way to make a positive difference in the community,” Brown said.

The term expires in 2019 and will last about a year.

“I will use it as a trial run to see what I’m able to accomplish,” Brown said. “I enjoy serving the public and I enjoy doing what I can individual and groups. That tends to be ministry, working with others. I hope to continue that effort on my part, in any way that I can.”

Void filled by well-known resident Brown

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

