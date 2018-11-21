Feeding the local masses

The annual Feed the Community Day is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton. - More than 400 meals are served each year at the Feed the Community Day. -

Now in its 11th year, the Feed the Community Day provides a hot Thanksgiving dinner to more than 400 people each year.

Today, tradition continues, as the members of the Western Union Missionary Baptist Association Upper Sampson Union hold the annual event from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton. Along with the WUMBA and First Baptist Church, Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church and First Baptist Church, 408 College St., are assisting with the feed by providing bread and desserts, as well as assisting with serving food.

“This is a worthwhile and rewarding missionary effort,” Pam Spates, event organizer, said. “Everyone pitches in, doing their part from slicing turkeys, serving and cleaning up. We hope we are making a difference in the lives of our sisters and brothers in the community.”

The Feed the Community Day is one of the outreach projects held each year at First Baptist and is a chance for the churches in the community to come together and feed those before Thanksgiving.

While many Americans think hunger is isolated to small segments of people who live in rural communities, event organizers say the reality is that some Sampson County residents are faced with the issue everyday. The purpose of the feeding is to provide a hot meal to those who may not have the means to have a Thanksgiving dinner at home or with family and friends.

Eventually the organization would like to offer the mass feeding on Thanksgiving Day. For now, they are happy they can be a blessing to those who are less fortunate and may not otherwise get a hot meal. In its first year, 200 meals were served, including the take-out meals. Each year that number continues to grow.

Churches who are a part of the Upper Sampson Missionary Union and Western Union Mission Baptist Association donate money that is used to purchase the majority of the food items. Other items are donated by Graves and both First Baptist churches.

During Wednesday’s event, turkey, dressing, rice and gravy, yams, string beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and dessert will be prepared for those who come. Organizers are prepared to serve 500.

Any food that remains after the 2 p.m. serving time is used to make plates for anyone who may need an extra meal to take with them. If there is food leftover after to-go plates are given out, the food is donated to local shelters. To-go meals are not given out before 2 p.m.

A couple of years ago, one gentleman asked if he could take a plate for later and a plate for the next day. By taking the additional plate, he said he could put it under his bed and save his place where he was staying. Assuming the gentleman meant a shelter, Spates said when those residents leave their beds, they often lose the spot for the following night.

“Some ask to take a plate home for the next day,” Spates shared. “It’s sad to think that there are people who don’t get fed on a regular basis.”

While the meals are for everyone, organizers say they would like those who are homeless and less fortunate to get a warm meal to eat.

“We try to think about those who won’t have food for Thanksgiving,” Spates said. “We want everyone to come together and be thankful together.”

The annual event is truly a community-event. Throughout the years, since the churches began feeding the community, Spates said she has seen people from all walks of life come in, and with the goal of serving God through serving others, the meals are for anyone who needs a hot meal.

“Serving others is what we are suppose to do,” she added. “Serving God means serving people and you cannot serve God without serving other people. God saved us in order to create a community of believers to serve Him for all eternity. The only way we can truly serve God is to represent Him to the world by meeting the needs in the lives of other people.”

Meals beings served today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

