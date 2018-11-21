Farm Credit donates to Baptist Men

The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina present a $200,000 donation for disaster relief. From left are Richard Brunson, executive director of NC Baptists on Mission, Vance Dalton, CEO of Carolina Farm Credit, Dave Corum, CEO of AgCarolina Farm Credit and Brad Cornelius, CEO of Cape Fear Farm Credit. -

The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina announce a donation of $200,000 to the NC Baptist on Mission. Of this donation, $150,000 will be designated for Hurricane Florence relief efforts in North Carolina and $50,000 will be designated for Hurricane Michael relief efforts in Georgia and Florida.

AgCarolina Farm Credit, headquartered in Raleigh, Cape Fear Farm Credit, headquartered in Fayetteville, and Carolina Farm Credit, headquartered in Statesville donated $50,000 each. Additionally, Farm Credit partner CoBank, contributed $50,000 towards North Carolina flood relief.

In addition to the monetary donation, Farm Credit held eight “Farm Credit Cares” volunteer days with over 100 Farm Credit employees from various states and over 1,000 volunteer hours spent in eastern NC helping impacted families with hurricane cleanup. The effects of Hurricane Florence have impacted people, highways, homes, businesses, and farming operations in North Carolina. The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina serve many of the areas affected by this disaster. The mission of the Farm Credit System is to be there for the agricultural and rural communities through good times and bad.

The CEOs of Cape Fear Farm Credit, AgCarolina Farm Credit, and Carolina Farm Credit are Brad Cornelius, Dave Corum, and Vance Dalton, respectively. They issued the following joint statement regarding the $200,000 flood relief donation:

“The devastation that we’ve seen in North Carolina is heartbreaking, and we want to do our part to help get people back on their feet. We know there is a tremendous need, and many of those impacted were still recovering from Hurricane Matthew. The NC Baptist on Mission have been a wonderful organization to work with, and their commitment, planning, and passion is remarkable. Over the past two months, we’ve had many employees volunteer with the NC Baptist on Mission to help those impacted by the hurricane and flooding. It’s been a very humbling yet rewarding experience for our employees, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve our local communities with boots on the ground as well as a monetary contribution.”

The Farm Credit Associations of NC are AgCarolina Farm Credit, Cape Fear Farm Credit, and Carolina Farm Credit. They are farmer owned financial cooperatives with headquarters in Raleigh, Fayetteville, and Statesville respectively. They are the leading provider of credit to farmers in North Carolina. The Associations have over $3.5 billion in loans and commitments outstanding to over 14,500 North Carolina farmers. Loans are made to finance land, homes, farm buildings, operating expenses, livestock and equipment, as well as other purposes. Credit life insurance, crop insurance, appraisal services, financial services and leasing are also available through the Farm Credit Associations of NC.