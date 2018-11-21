Imagine earning your degree while dressed in your pajamas. Getting a career from the comfort of your own home just got a little easier thanks to Sampson Community College. SCC is now able to offer a degree in that curriculum 100 percent through online classes.

“Many of our students need the online option because of work, families and transportation issues,” says Lauren Huskey, Department Chair of the Business Administration and Accounting department at the college. “There are so many students already taking online classes, this just rounds out our degree to be completely online. Students still may choose to take some classes online and some face to face. This is simply yet another way to accommodate our students.“

There is a mix of electives and classes offered that students will need to take courses in certain semesters that enable them to take 100 percent online. Students can then complete the entire degree from their computer anywhere they need to be. They can complete work early in the morning, on their lunch break, late at night, or on weekends. The benefit is not having to work around a class schedule on campus. Though it requires discipline, this option gives a great opportunity to students who can’t or chooses not to come to campus for classes.

The Business Administration curriculum is designed to introduce students to the various aspects of the free enterprise system. Students are provided with a fundamental knowledge of business functions, processes, an understanding of business organizations in today’s global economy.

The job outlook for those entering this career path are good. Regarding entering Finance Management jobs, they are at nineteen percent growth. Marketing Management and Health Care Administration are at ten percent. Human resources and food service management are both above five percent growth. For more information about this opportunity, contact Huskey at lhuskey@sampsoncc.edu or 910-900-4066.

Lauren Huskey, here advising a student, has shaped the Business Administration program to be user-friendly. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_ine.jpg Lauren Huskey, here advising a student, has shaped the Business Administration program to be user-friendly.