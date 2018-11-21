‘Fill the Boot’ campaign to be extended

Last week, the MDA ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign kicked off in Clinton, with Fire Captain Josh Coombs and firefighter/MDA coordinator Hagan Thornton (not pictured) collecting the first dollar of the campaign from Lisa Mooring and grandson Arian, who has attended the MDA’s Summer Camp. The campaign will continue next week. - -

During the season of giving, the Clinton Fire Department is extending an effort to help those facing muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that rob those afflicted of their physical attributes, independence and life. The campaign is off to a great start, and will continue next week.

Through “Fill the Boot,” firefighters collect donations from the community to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Donations will aid research to accelerate treatments and cures, as well as empower children and adults from day one so they can thrive.

Clinton Fire Chief Stephen Lovette said the department was able to raise more than $12,000 with the help of this community back in 2014. This year’s fundraising campaign began Nov. 14-16, and now it is being extended to assist the individuals and the families who love them.

“We know that this year will be even bigger,” Lovette said when the campaign kicked off. “With the dollars that fill up boots this year, MDA will be able to help save and improve the lives of families right here in Clinton by providing them with life-enhancing resources and support.”

Lovette said “Fill the Boot” suffered from some nasty weather last week, so the department and MDA decided to extend the effort.

“At last count, the tally was $3,500 with just a half of a day collecting,” the fire chief remarked Tuesday, when it was announced the donation collection effort would be extended. “We hope that amount dramatically increases next week.”

With boots in hand, Clinton firefighters will again greet motorists, asking them to make a donation to support MDA’s mission. Starting Nov. 26–28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., this year’s Fill the Boot campaign will continue on Sunset Avenue at the Walmart intersection, Clinton, and the intersection of College Street and Southeast Boulevard, Clinton. Donations are also being collected at the fire station on Wall Street.

Funds raised through 2018 Clinton Fill the Boot events help MDA’s efforts to fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and MDA Care Centers. Funds also help send more than 12 children from Sampson to what MDA officials call “a life-changing experience in an environment without barriers” at MDA Summer Camp at Victory Junction — all at no cost to their families.

Other funds also go toward assisting with the acquisition of medical equipment like braces and wheelchairs, as well as supporting cutting-edge research around the world.

“We’ll be out there each day, because it is important to me and other firefighters at this department to help raise funds for MDA’s Summer Camp program,” stated Clinton firefighter Hagan Thornton, the department’s MDA coordinator.

For thousands of children affected by muscular dystrophy and related diseases, MDA’s week of fun allows them to gain confidence and independence. The assistance from departments like Clinton — and the community who generously donates — is crucial, said Melissa Sinclair, executive director for the Eastern Carolinas MDA.

“The members of the Clinton Fire Department display an unwavering support for MDA as they raise critical funds to help our families get the strength and resources they need,” Sinclair reiterated in announcing the extension of the annual campaign.

Sinclair said she and others with MDA are proud to continue the long-standing partnership with first-responders who, she noted, “mirror the strength and nobility of MDA families who strive to live unlimited every day.”

Donation collection continues Nov. 26-28

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

