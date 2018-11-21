Kerr students recognized

The L.C. Kerry Students of the Month in kindergarten are Jose Meza, Chloe Brewington, Julian Prins, Kay’Ron Joyner, Paige King, Landon Lane, Katie Smith, Weston Minnich, Aylinn Villanueva Cruz, Orlando Gutierrez, Gunner Jackson, Kaiyan Turner and David Magadan. - The L.C. Kerr Students of the Month in first grade are Christopher O’Neill, Ella Kate Edgerton, Nancy Reyes, Roberto Cartagena, Toby Holland, Ja’Leeiah Washington, Amayah Raynor, Mariah Dumpson, Brayan Claros, Walker Parrish, Samariah Lamb, Erica Ordaz, Zacardi Jasso and Jeremiah Cook. -

