Cast finalizes scenes in Christmas musical

By the time it takes to read this column there will be minimal rehearsal time left for the cast of “A Christmas Story, the Musical” as they will draw nearer to the time when they must face their friends and families from the big stage of the Sampson Community Theater. Much of the cast are veterans but there are a goodly number of first timers on the stage for this show so be sure you let them know with your applause.
We wish to thank Jimmy Matthews for sponsoring this holiday event using his Pharmacy and his Gifts section The casts and the Director Dan Holland say “a loud hello” to you and your family for attending this event.
Make your plans to see this funny show that will make you appreciate Christmas and the shopping season. Bring the whole family to this show as there is nothing in the show to cause concern.
2019 Season
February — Pocahontas, the Musical
March — Blithe Spirit
May — Sister Act
Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical
August — Memphis
October — The Savannah Sipping Club
December — A Christmas Carol
Theater camp — TBA
This list is subject to change if we are unable to obtain the rights.
Upcoming shows
A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.
Thoughts until next week
The naked truth is always better than the best dressed lie.
Happiness lies not in the mere possession of money. It lies in the joy of achievement, in the thrill of creative effort.
Better fare hard with good men than feast it with bad.
Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors at Sampson Community Theatre.