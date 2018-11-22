Clinton home ransacked, man shot in face; 3 sought

Clinton Police are searching for the suspects involved in a home invasion and robbery that sent a Clinton man to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the face earlier this week. He and two others were reportedly robbed and assaulted, and the man’s home ransacked, police officials said.

Officers were dispatched at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday to 734 Sampson Homes on McKoy Street. There, they found Gary Jones Jr., 36, the victim of a gunshot wound. Jones lives next door at 733 Sampson Homes. He was at the residence with Truth Joyner, 22, of 734 Sampson Homes, and Alonza Boykin, 30, of 107 W. Lee St., Clinton.

Jones was transported by emergency personnel to Sampson Regional Medical Center. While he was awake and responsive, police officials said, Jones was airlifted from Sampson Regional. He was stable as of Wednesday awaiting surgery at a regional hospital, the name of which was not disclosed. An update was not immediately available on Thursday.

“At this time, investigators know there were at least two male (suspects), but suspect a third person is involved,” Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards said.

The armed suspects took money from each of the three victims, but nothing else was reportedly stolen. The door to Jones’ apartment was damaged and the home was ransacked, but nothing additional was reported missing. Before fleeing the scene, one of the suspects fired through the screen door toward the men in the home. It is believed the bullet ricocheted and struck Jones in the hand and head.

Edwards said that, during the incident, Jones had stepped outside and was the first approached by the suspects. The men ordered Jones to the ground and demanded money at gunpoint. One of the suspects entered the apartment with a handgun, ordering Boykin and Joyner to the ground and robbing them as well.

“The men kept Jones outside briefly, but then brought him inside and continued to demand money,” Edwards stated. “One of the suspects assaulted him by striking him in the head with the handgun.”

The suspects kept all three men on the floor as they went next door and broke into Jones’ apartment. Detectives were subsequently called to the scene along with K9 officers to help search the area.

At least one male was armed with a handgun, police said. The description of the suspects was limited, but one male was said to be slim, about 6 feet tall and roughly 150 pounds. Another was reportedly heavy set, approximately 6 feet tall and estimated to be 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Clinton Police Department can be reached at 910-592-3105. Information can be given anonymously through the CPD tip line at 910-590-3009, or by texting it to 847411, beginning the message with “tipcpd.”

Managing Editor Chris Berendt

