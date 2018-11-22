What God said is true, like it or not

It is not at all uncommon to hear someone accuse God of being wrong. The word of God reveals to us that in the beginning, God created the heaven and the earth. Man was included in this in that God created the first male and the first female and as all other living things created, they would reproduce every one after it’s own kind. Every time someone proclaims organic evolution as the origin of man, that person has accused God of being wrong. Many other examples could be cited, but that by itself illustrates our point. Now, since God’s revelation provides for man possessing an eternal soul, whereas man’s opposing proclamation leaves man as just another animal that when he dies he is like rover, dead all over. When a man who has bought into man’s little evolution invention dies, he suddenly comes to realize that what God said was true, even though he had not believed it.

God has revealed His will to man by way of His word. For this Christian age, that world is the gospel of Christ (Heb. 1:1-2). In every age there have been many that rejected the word of God or at least portions of it because it required of them things they did not like. When Jehoiakim, the son of Josiah was king of Judah, the word of God from the mouth of Jeremiah was read to him. It was winter and there was a fire burning before him. God’s word says that “when Jehudi had read three or four leaves, he cut it with the penknife, and cast it into the fire that was on the hearth until all the roll was consumed in the fire that was on the hearth” (Jeremiah 36:22-23). It did not change the word of God that Jeremiah had revealed, it was still true. Many then and many today just do not want to believe God’s word, they basically accuse Him of being wrong, desiring the words of others above the words of God.

Isaiah wrote, “That this is a rebellious people, lying children, children that will not hear the law of the Lord: Which say to the seers, See not; and to the prophets, Prophesy not unto us right things, speak unto us smooth things, prophesy deceits” (Isa. 30:9-10). Paul told Timothy, “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables” (II Tim. 4:3-4). In the early days of the reformation movement, Martin Luther, who had devised a doctrine from his understanding of parts of the Bible that was basically a salvation by faith only doctrine allowing for no requirements on the part of man in the area of obedience; when he realized that the book of James directly contradicted his made up doctrine, rejected the book of James rather than his self devised belief, calling the book of James “a right straw epistle”.

Today, scriptures that opposed homo-sexuality (Rom. 1:24-27) are rejected rather than rejecting homo-sexuality. Scriptures opposing divorce and remarriage for just any reason (Matt. 19:9) are rejected rather than rejecting divorce and remarriage for just any reason. Passages of scripture that present denominationalism as sinful (I Cor. 1:10-13; John 17:21; Matt. 15:13) are rejected rather than rejecting denominations. Rest assured, what God has said it true, whether one likes it or not.

Acceptance by man has no bearing whatsoever on whether what God has said is true or not. Eve was convinced by the serpent to believe that God was wrong and that it was all right to eat of the fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil (Gen. 2:17; 3:6, 24), but God was right and Adam and Eve paid the price. God warned the children of Israel that they would be taken into Babylonian captivity if they did not repent and turn back to Him, but they continued on their own way, rejecting His warnings until the day the Babylonian army came upon them and began carrying them away (Jer. 25:11). What God said was true, even if they did not believe it. Many other examples of this truth could be cited throughout the Bible.

What God says is sure, dependable and absolutely accurate. It has to be, because (1) God cannot lie (Heb. 6:18; Tit. 1:2) and (2) nothing is too hard for God to do (Gen. 18:13-14; Jer. 32:17, 27). This includes the ability of God to reveal His will to man, thus he who claims we cannot understand the Bible is one of those who is claiming God is wrong.

Time has nothing to do with whether what God said is true or false. Peter pointed to some who would scoff at the Lord’s return because He still had not come back, saying that time has no bearing on it and that God’s delay was not an indication of his failure to keep his promise, but due to His longsuffering (II Pet. 3:8-9).

Now a quick application that needs to be understood. All those many blessings that God has promised to those who would become His children and faithfully follow Him are a certainty. They will come to pass, for what God said is true. However, all the promises of eternal punishment for those who fail to believe His word and obey Him will likewise come to pass. Just as sure as the blessings are, so are the curses. You can bank on it, for God’s word is true.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Robert-Oliver-3.jpg

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]